Rhoback Rolling Out First Linear TV Commercial Featuring Alabama Football Star
Rhoback is a rapidly growing activewear brand that has quickly jumped into the NIL world of college athletics.
This year, they are working with several college football stars as their official apparel sponsor. Seven players in total from some of the top programs in the country were featured in their “EARN IT” NIL campaign as brand ambassadors.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were represented by quarterback Riley Leonard and safety Ben Morrison. Running back Nick Singleton of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs, Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks and Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik are also included.
Rounding out the Rhoback U program is Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe. He was not only part of the promotional video released in August, but will now be featured in an even bigger ad campaign.
The company has announced that they are launching their very first television commercial on linear TV this weekend and it will be the Heisman Trophy hopeful taking center stage in it.
Through six games this season, Milroe has been incredibly productive for the Crimson Tide. He has completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 1,483 passing yards and 12 touchdowns with only four interceptions.
His 11.2 yards gained per pass attempt currently leads the nation, while his passer efficiency rating of 191.0 is the best in the SEC.
A true dual threat, Milroe has gained 319 more yards on the ground and added 11 more scores as he is as dangerous with his legs as he is with his arm. He is on pace to shatter his previous career highs across the board as he has taken his game to another level.
That improvement on the field has led to incredible opportunities off the field with companies such as Rhoback. Being featured in a TV commercial is only going to help grow his brand off the gridiron for future endeavors.
Currently, Milroe is No. 6 among all athletes according to On3 with an NIL valuation of $2.5 million. The only athletes ahead of him are Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, Colorado star two-way player Travis Hunter, Texas quarterback Arch Manning, and Duke Blue Devils basketball star Cooper Flagg.
In addition to his work with Rhoback, the Alabama star has NIL deals with Improbably Media, Celsius, Beats By Dre, EA Sports and several other brands and companies.