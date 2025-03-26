Rutgers Scarlet Knights Safety Sues NCAA Over Eligibility and $500K NIL Deal
Rutgers Scarlet Knights safety Jett Elad has made a bold move.
Elad, who has had previous stints with the UNLV Rebels and Ohio Bobcats, is taking the NCAA to court, hoping to unlock one final season and secure a reported $500,000 NIL deal. Elad filed a federal lawsuit last week in New Jersey, seeking an injunction to block the NCAA from enforcing its “five-year rule,” which caps athletes at four seasons of competition within five calendar years of college enrollment. In an era where NIL can change a player’s life, Elad argues that the rule is outdated and unfair.
The 24-year-old’s journey through college football has been anything but conventional. After redshirting at Ohio University in 2019, Elad played three games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season—later waived from eligibility calculations by the NCAA. He saw action in nine games in 2021, then transferred to Garden City Community College in Kansas.
After a standout season at the JUCO level, Elad landed at UNLV, where he played in 2023 and 2024, earning All-Mountain West honors and recognition as a finalist for the Jon Cornish Trophy, awarded to the top Canadian player in NCAA football. Now, with one last shot to compete at the Power Five level, Elad has enrolled at Rutgers, but the NCAA says he’s out of time.
Elad’s suit closely mirrors the legal battle recently waged by Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia, who also challenged the NCAA’s use of junior college seasons toward the five-year limit. Like Pavia, Elad argues that his JUCO experience, essential for his academic and athletic development, should not count against his eligibility clock. The NCAA ultimately granted Pavia a waiver to return in 2025, and Elad hopes a judge will force similar action in his case.
At the center of the lawsuit is a question of fairness in a changing college sports economy. “The NCAA’s rule will permanently deprive [Elad] of a once-in-a-lifetime NIL deal,” the complaint reads. His legal team frames the case as a matter of antitrust law, arguing that NCAA rules unjustly restrict athletes’ ability to earn income and compete, especially when athletes compete in leagues over which they have no control or jurisdiction.
Rutgers, which petitioned for a waiver and appealed the NCAA’s denial, welcomed Elad. But time is running out as spring practice is already underway. A hearing is set for April 3 in Trenton, and until then, Elad’s future and his $500,000 payday are in limbo.