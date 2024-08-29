Saban and Sanders Sign "Name, Injury and Likeness" Deals with Aflac
Alabama legend Nick Saban and Colorado's Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders - two of the biggest names in coaching, with opposing views on the NIL landscape - have come together for a fourth-straight season to star in Aflac's annual college football marketing campaign.
The coaching duo will appear in two new commercials for the leading provider of supplemental health insurance, that debut on August 31 during the first full weekend of college football.
Coach Saban - who has been outspoken about his past challenges with NIL and his opinions about the landscape overall - joins Coach Prime and the Aflac Duck as they head back to campus in "Name, Injury, Likeness," a twist on NIL that sees the Aflac Duck signing Saban and Sanders to NIL deals of their own. Additionally, the trio will also hit the lake in the second commercial - "Gone Fishing" - as they continue to educate consumers about the impact of medical debt.
"Entering the sixth year of the college football campaign with Aflac is a commitment I take seriously. The Aflac Duck has my back, even in retirement," said Saban. "I'm proud to join forces again with Aflac and Coach Prime as we work together to continue educating Americans on how Aflac can help with health expenses health insurance doesn't cover."
As part of Sanders' return to Aflac's campaign, the brand was recently named "The Official Coaches Headset Partner" of his Colorado Buffaloes. Each week during this season, Sanders and his coaching staff wear first-of-its-kind custom headsets designed to coordinate with the team's helmets.
The two new commercials will run on August 31 across linear, digital and social platforms with "Name, Injury, Likeness" debuting on ESPN GameDay and "Gone Fishing" premiering during the Aflac Kickoff Game - No. 14 Clemson versus No. 1 Georgia - on ABC.