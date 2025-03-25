Saint Francis Drops to Division III One Week After March Madness Appearance
Saint Francis University just announced that it will be stepping down from Division I athletics and reclassifying to Division III.
The news shocked many, as the Red Flash participated in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament First Four round one week ago after earning an automatic bid by winning the Northeast Conference.
The decision was based on the evolving landscape of the NCAA, which continues to add professional concepts to its structure.
A statement from SFU Chairman and the Very Rev. Joseph Lehman expressed these concerns in a university press release:
The governance associated with intercollegiate athletics has always been complicated and is only growing in complexity based on realities like the transfer portal, pay-for-play, and other shifts that move athletics away from love of the game. For that reason, as a Board, we aim to best provide resources and support to our student-athletes in this changing environment that aligns with our mission, Catholic institution, and our community's expectations.
Saint Francis (PA) will remain in Division I throughout the 2025-26 season as a continued member of the NEC and shift to Division III in 2026-27.
The Red Flash have competed in the highest level of NCAA competition since 1918 and have been a Division I member since the NCAA established divisions in 1973.
With significant structural changes coming to college athletics, SFU appears to be the first to bow out in response to upcoming changes to college sports. Many programs have expressed their plans to introduce NIL revenue-sharing with their athletes next season, a system poised to increase the cost of college athletics.
With increased expenses for college sports, several other low-major schools will likely follow in the Red Flash’s footsteps in the coming months.