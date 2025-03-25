Name Image Likeness

Saint Francis Drops to Division III One Week After March Madness Appearance

Saint Francis University will play the 2025-26 season in the NEC before reclassifying to Division III athletics.

Noah Henderson

Mar 18, 2025; Dayton, OH, USA; St. Francis (Pa) Red Flash guard Daemar Kelly (5) celebrates a play with guard Riley Parker (11) in the second half against the Alabama State Hornets at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mar 18, 2025; Dayton, OH, USA; St. Francis (Pa) Red Flash guard Daemar Kelly (5) celebrates a play with guard Riley Parker (11) in the second half against the Alabama State Hornets at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Saint Francis University just announced that it will be stepping down from Division I athletics and reclassifying to Division III.

The news shocked many, as the Red Flash participated in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament First Four round one week ago after earning an automatic bid by winning the Northeast Conference. 

The decision was based on the evolving landscape of the NCAA, which continues to add professional concepts to its structure.

A statement from SFU Chairman and the Very Rev. Joseph Lehman expressed these concerns in a university press release

The governance associated with intercollegiate athletics has always been complicated and is only growing in complexity based on realities like the transfer portal, pay-for-play, and other shifts that move athletics away from love of the game. For that reason, as a Board, we aim to best provide resources and support to our student-athletes in this changing environment that aligns with our mission, Catholic institution, and our community's expectations.

Saint Francis (PA) will remain in Division I throughout the 2025-26 season as a continued member of the NEC and shift to Division III in 2026-27.

The Red Flash have competed in the highest level of NCAA competition since 1918 and have been a Division I member since the NCAA established divisions in 1973. 

With significant structural changes coming to college athletics, SFU appears to be the first to bow out in response to upcoming changes to college sports. Many programs have expressed their plans to introduce NIL revenue-sharing with their athletes next season, a system poised to increase the cost of college athletics. 

With increased expenses for college sports, several other low-major schools will likely follow in the Red Flash’s footsteps in the coming months. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Noah Henderson
NOAH HENDERSON

Professor Noah Henderson teaches in the sport management department at Loyola University Chicago. Outside the classroom, he advises companies, schools, and collectives on Name, Image, and Likeness best practices. His academic research focuses on the intersection of law, economics, and social consequences regarding college athletics, NIL, and sports gambling. Before teaching, Prof. Henderson was part of a team that amended Illinois NIL legislation and managed NIL collectives at the nation’s most prominent athletic institutions while working for industry leader Student Athlete NIL. He holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois College of Law in Urbana-Champaign and a Bachelor of Economics from Saint Joseph’s University, where he was a four-year letter winner on the golf team. Prof. Henderson is a native of San Diego, California, and a former golf CIF state champion with Torrey Pines High School. Outside of athletics, he enjoys playing guitar, hanging out with dogs, and eating California burritos. You can follow him on Twitter: @NoahImgLikeness. 

Home/NIL News