Sam Leavitt Gifts Arizona Teammates NIL Royalties and Chance for Unlimited Arby's
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt did not hesitate to give back to his team this Christmas season.
All year, Leavitt has been cashing in on his NIL deal with Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers. His earnings have placed him as the No. 15 Big 12 NIL earner. Through this deal, Leavitt's estimated worth reaches $616,000.
With all of his success, Leavitt decided to share the love with his teammates by donating all of his royalties to the Arizona State collective, the Sun Angel Collective. All funding that goes through the Sun Angel Collective directly impacts Arizona State student-athletes, and now, Leavitt's teammates will receive a cut of all of his profits.
Leavitt didn't stop there.
Upon learning that Arby's restaurants were making deals with 100 NCAA offensive and defensive lineman, Leavitt decided that his team would not go hungry. The new Thighsman Award will be presented by NFL legend Joe Theismann and will provide the winners with free, unlimited Arby's meals.
Leavitt stated that his offensive line deserved that and more, especially after the work they put in to protect Leavitt on the field.
After contacting the Arby's program, Leavitt nominated his entire O-line.
"We don't make the playoffs without our offensive line. These guys bring it every week so that our entire offense can be successful. They power the game every week and deserve to be recognized."
Eight members of the Arizona offensive line were given NIL deals with Arby's as a result of Leavitt's selflessness: Josh Atkins, Emmit Bohle, Cade Briggs, Ben Coleman, Leif Fautanu, Max Iheanachor, Sean Na'a, and Makua Pule.
Michigan's Mason Graham was ultimately named as the 2024 Thighsman Award winner, but each of the 100 athletes will still receive unlimited Arby's.
Theismann's motivation behind the whole campaign was centered around the big men that make the game possible, especially the big guys that may not receive all of the recognition.
He stated, "Let's face it, big men need big sandwiches, and Arby's gets that!" Theismann's partnership with Arby's will continue.
Arizona's NIL collective administration expressed their pride in Leavitt's actions that led to the much-needed recognition of some of Arizona's top players. Leavitt's impact will make a lasting impression on the football program, especially as the team gears up to face Texas in the College Football Playoffs.
Fueled by plenty of Arby's roast beef sandwiches, the offensive line will be looking to upset the Longhorns on Jan. 1, 2025 at the Peach Bowl.