San Diego State Navigates NIL Era With Link the 619 and Adaptability
The San Diego State Aztecs are navigating the 2025 transfer portal cycle with a sharp focus on adaptability, a necessity for smaller programs striving to compete in the chaotic NIL-driven college football era. With nearly two dozen players entering the portal, including standout wide receiver Jordan Napier, the Aztecs face a critical moment that will test their ability to balance roster retention, recruitment, and financial realities.
Head coach Sean Lewis embodies this adaptability, as his approach to the transfer portal has evolved significantly since it came around last winter. While he once maintained that players entering the portal would not be welcomed back, the realities of modern college football have forced a shift in perspective.
“What was pertinent a year ago, so much has changed in the landscape of college football,” Lewis said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I guess maybe it’s having the humility or the maturity to say I can change my mind. We can grow.”
This flexibility is a hallmark of smaller programs like SDSU, which must compete against wealthier Power Four schools with deeper NIL pockets. Programs like the Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Ohio State Buckeyes set the standard for NIL offerings, making it difficult for teams like SDSU to match dollar-for-dollar in recruiting battles. Recognizing this, the Aztecs have launched the "Link the 619" campaign, aiming to raise $619,000 to bolster their NIL collective, Aztec Link.
“If you do not have the NIL packages, if you do not have the community support, if you do not have the cash to do that, you don’t stand a chance,” Lewis said.
The campaign reflects SDSU’s broader strategy of leveraging its community ties and emphasizing the unique identity of the program.
“It’s a great campaign to galvanize the whole community and to rally around the pro football team that is San Diego,” Lewis explained.
The initiative underscores how smaller programs can maximize local support to compete with national powerhouses.
SDSU’s quarterback room highlights the challenges of this NIL era. With only two returning quarterbacks and a single freshman signee, Lewis has prioritized finding two quarterbacks in the portal.
“That’s not a healthy position for the organization to be in,” he admitted, acknowledging the difficulty of addressing such gaps amidst fierce competition for talent.
Yet, the Aztecs have found ways to retain key players like Trey White and Tano Letuli through enhanced NIL commitments, signaling adaptability can yield success.
As Lewis noted, “Sometimes your guys think the grass might be greener somewhere else… I don’t think the grass is always greener.”
In a world where financial incentives increasingly overshadow loyalty and tradition, San Diego State’s efforts exemplify the resilience required to thrive. Smaller programs must constantly adapt, finding creative ways to support their athletes while staying competitive in a rapidly changing landscape. This adaptability is not just a strategy for the Aztecs—it is a lifeline.