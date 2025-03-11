San Diego State Partners With AI-Powered Athlete Platform for NIL Tracking
AI and NIL are two of the most polarizing acronyms in sports business today, and they are now coming together for a new collaboration between San Diego State and Out2Win.
The leading AI-powered athlete marketing intelligence platform has partnered with the Aztecs to help support their student-athletes.
The collaboration with Out2Win will provide SDSU with advanced NIL tracking, benchmarking and brand partnership tools that help Aztec athletes maximize their marketability while increasing bandwidth for the university’s internal NIL department.
“At SDSU, we are always looking for ways to empower our student-athletes and stay on the cutting edge in the evolving NIL landscape,”said Brenden Hill, Assistant Athletic Director at San Diego State.“Partnering with Out2Win gives us a centralized platform to showcase our athletes, attract more brand opportunities, and efficiently track NIL activity - all while saving our team valuable time.”
Founded by Jack Adler, Out2Win features a database of more than 250,000 athletes that empowers brands, agencies and universities with data and insights needed to build high-impact marketing partnerships.
The platform's proprietary Out2Win Score - an AI-driven metric akin to a modernized Q-Score specifically for athlete marketability - enables data-driven decisions.
Adler and Out2Win closed a $1.3 million seed funding round to advance AI and data science capabilities, scale marketing and sales, plus launch new platform features.
“This funding marks a pivotal moment for Out2Win as we scale our AI-powered athlete intelligence platform and expand our reach across the sports marketing ecosystem,” said Adler. "Brands and universities are realizing that athlete marketing, when backed by data and AI-driven insights, is not only more effective, but also more measurable. This investment strengthens our ability to deliver the most comprehensive, data-driven solution in the space.”
Ahead of the NCAA Tournament, Out2Win released its 2025 March Madness Athlete Marketability Report, showcasing proprietary data that spotlights the tournament’s most marketable athletes, evolving brand spending trends and key university NIL sponsorship insights.
Key insights in the report include women’s basketball players outpacing men in total brand partnerships by 32% during the 2024-25 season, with UConn women - the most marketable team in the country - leading all programs with 44 athlete brand deals.