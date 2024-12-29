SDSU Basketball Players Donate Time and Money to Feeding San Diego
Feeding San Diego is the community's local food bank, and since 2007, it has provided nearly 400 million meals to community members in need. Recently, the men representing SDSU's basketball team have decided to step up, pledging donations of differing sums to the food bank.
In conjunction with the Mesa Foundation, many members of the basketball team donated varying amounts of their NIL money.
The funds are coming from each player's personal NIL earnings, so the team decided not to disclose the full amount. However private that lump sum may be, it will go a long way to help feed those in need in San Diego.
A couple months prior to this decision, many members of the team helped out at a food distribution event at a local high school. The impact that was left on the players and the community members sparked the desire to go further.
The eye-opening experience showed the Aztecs a different side of their neighborhood; one that had small children looking to provide for their families. Many members of the team commented on the change in perspective that this experience offered, driving home the need for giving back.
All of the donations that were made by SDSU's team were possible through NIL money, a recent program that has caused some division throughout the NCAA.
Although there may be division, many college athletes across many different programs have proven that NIL deals give student-athletes more freedom.
Especially with the SDSU men, the opportunity to give back to a community that supports them is a lot easier when they have something to give. The players work hard to earn NIL money, and many seek outside deals to boost their NIL profile.
A spokesperson from Feeding San Diego shared her appreciation for the team in a recent news release, stating that many military families throughout the community are in dire need of food. San Diego is home to a thriving military base, and Feeding San Diego has a major hand in providing for the families and soldiers on base.
The Aztecs showed up and showed out just in time.
At the conclusion of the news release, it was also revealed that there is an anonymous donor that will be matching every donation made to Feeding San Diego through Dec. 31, 2024. This will take SDSU's well-earned dollars even further.