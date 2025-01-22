SEC, Big Ten ADs to Discuss Transformative Changes in College Football
The SEC and Big Ten athletic directors are set to meet on February 19 in New Orleans to discuss transformative issues in college football, including potential changes to the College Football Playoff (CFP) format, NCAA governance reform, and preparations for revenue sharing under the pending House v. NCAA settlement.
This marks their second joint meeting, following an initial gathering in Nashville last October.
The timing of this meeting is critical.
A week later, CFP commissioners will meet in Dallas to finalize details on playoff structure and governance as the current CFP agreement approaches its expiration in 2026. Among the proposals is a 14-team playoff format that could drastically reshape the postseason landscape. This model would grant four automatic bids each to the SEC and Big Ten, two to the ACC and Big 12, one to the top-ranked Group of 5 champion, and one at-large bid, likely reserved for Notre Dame or the next-highest-ranked team.
The 4-4-2-2-1+1 model aims to prioritize dominant conferences, reducing the subjectivity of selection committees, while increasing representation from powerhouse leagues.
The meeting will also focus on the implications of the House v. NCAA settlement, which is poised to usher in a new era of athlete revenue sharing.
If approved in April, the settlement will allow schools to allocate up to $20.5 million annually to athletes while requiring compliance with Title IX. The Department of Education recently clarified that revenue-sharing payments must be proportionate across men’s and women’s sports, adding a layer of complexity to the financial planning for schools. While it is currently unclear if these regulations will be upheld by the Trump Administration, schools must be prepared for the major augmentation these rules would cause in their budgets.
Beyond playoff structure and revenue sharing, the SEC and Big Ten are exploring other significant changes to regular-season and postseason schedules.
Potential adjustments include reimagined conference championship formats, such as play-in games, and new postseason matchups between teams from the two leagues.
These changes aim to generate additional revenue and maintain fan interest in an increasingly professionalized college football landscape.
With their considerable influence and financial resources, the SEC and Big Ten are poised to lead college football through one of its most significant periods of transformation.
Decisions made at these meetings will likely define the sport’s next chapter, from playoff expansion to the financial realities of athlete compensation.