Settle Seahawks Named Top Fit for Alabama Star QB Jalen Milroe
The Alabama Crimson Tide are heading into the 2024 college football season looking to get back to the National Championship. Led by standout quarterback Jalen Milroe, they're expected to be one of the top contenders in the nation.
Milroe, a standout on the field and a star in the NIL marketplace, is also being viewed as a top talent for the 2025 NFL Draft class.
Speaking out of off-the-field success in the NIL market, On3 has ranked Milroe as the No. 5 overall NIL athlete and he is ranked No. 4 when it comes to specifically college football players. He has been given a massive NIL valuation of $1.7 million.
Keeping that in mind, his stock for the 2025 draft has been rising. Recently, the Seattle Seahawks were named as the top potential fit for Milroe.
"No professional team will know Milroe more intimately than the Seahawks during next year's draft cycle."
With the Seahawks needing a long-term franchise quarterback, Milroe could be a perfect pick. He would be able to come in and immediately compete for playing time.
His numbers on the field at Alabama have been impressive and showcase why an NFL team would view him as a long-term franchise quarterback.
During the 2023 season with the Crimson Tide, Milroe ended up completing 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also picked up 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
Those may not be the biggest numbers in the nation, but the amount of improvement he showed from 2022 to 2023 was impressive. It's clear that he's attacking his development and is finding success in doing so. There are many reasons to believe that he'll take yet another leap in 2024.
As a passer, Milroe has made notable improvements to his mechanics and arm accuracy over the offseason. His football IQ continues getting better and he has showcased an impressive leadership ability.
He has all of the tools to become a very successful NFL quarterback.
Obviously, the 2024 season has a lot riding on it for Milroe. He'll be playing for his NFL Draft stock, his college football legacy, and to improve his NIL money.
Milroe's stock is at an all-time high heading into the 2024 campaign. No one should expect anything from him other than rising to the occasion and finding the success that's expected from him.