Several College Football Players Giving Back With Cheeze-Its NIL Deal

College football players are using their Cheeze-Its NIL deals to give back to their communities.

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) rushes for a touchdown after escaping a tackle attempt by USC Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (34) during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington Huskies quarterback Will Rogers (7) follows the play at left. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
There are wide-ranging opinions on how NIL has changed the world of college sports. There have been some horror stories and tough learning experiences for some players, but the positives have certainly outweighed the negatives.

Not only are athletes capitalizing on their personal brands and making some money, but they are putting their earnings to good use to help out the community.

That is what several college football players who have agreed to an NIL deal with Cheez-Its have done.

Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman, Jackson State Tigers offensive tackle Kirk Ford, Elon Phoenix defensive lineman Jon Seaton and Utah Utes wide receiver Mycah Pittman are all putting their deals to good use and giving back to the community.

All four players have returned to their hometowns, visiting their high schools and delivering a $10,000 donation to their favorite teachers on behalf of Cheez-Its and Extra Yards for Teachers program.

Cheez-It is rewarding teachers this college football season, celebrating the impact of those who had their past (and current) students “Feelin’ the Cheeziest” — or next level excitement fueled by the irresistible snack. As part of the program, Cheez-It is donating $300,000 to the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers initiative. The CFP Foundation is the largest sports entity dedicated to inspiring and empowering teachers,” as shared by RJ Ochoa of SB Nation.

Each player had a video that was shared on their Instagram accounts of the incredible gesture being made.

Coleman, who went to Lincoln, High School and hails from Stockton, California, delivered his donation to Mr. Garcia for the support the teacher showed both in and outside of the classroom.

Ford attended Keller High School in Keller, Texas. His donation was made to Ms. Cumbie, who was his favorite teacher during his time at the school.

Seaton attended Hillsborough High School in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey. Mr. Eberle, his U.S. history teacher, is who was on the receiving end of the donation.

Pittman was a graduate of Calabasas High School in Calabasas, California. His donation was given to Mrs. Fregoso, as he is confident she will use the money to make as big of an impact on all her students as she did on him.

