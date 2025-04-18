Shedeur Sanders Appears in Star-Studded Gatorade Campaign Ahead of NFL Draft
22-time Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar has followed up his iconic Super Bowl halftime performance by now being featured at the center of Gatorade's latest marketing campaign “Lose More. Win More," that features a star-studded roster of athletes from College Football, the NFL, WNBA and NBA.
With a voiceover throughout the commercial and his "peekaboo" track featured, Lamar -- the first musician in a Gatorade campaign -- continues his momentum in the sports arena.
NFL draft-bound quarterback Shedeur Sanders of Colorado stars alongside the likes of global icons Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Luka Dončić of the Los Angeles Lakers and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.
Expected to be among the top selections in the upcoming NFL draft, the expansion around Sanders' off-field profile grows even further with this new campaign.
One of the most prolific college athletes in the NIL space, Sanders' brand portfolio includes partnerships with Nike, Beats by Dre, Google, Panini and Polo Ralph Lauren, his latest deal.
Sanders first partnered with Gatorade back in 2022 when he was still leading Jackson State, prior to transferring to Colorado.
The historic deal made him the first HBCU student-athlete to collaborate with the global brand.
According to the Gatorade, this new commercial is the latest chapter of the brand's “Is It In You?” platform, to inspire athletes to focus on the inner drive that fuels them.
Lamar will be featured in additional campaign beats throughout the Summer.
In SI.com's latest Mock Draft -- featuring selections from the network of On SI publishers and reporters -- Sanders lands at No. 9 with the New Orleans Saints.
He will officially find out his next home when the NFL draft kicks off on April 27 live from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.