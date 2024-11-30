Shedeur Sanders to Donate NIL Funds to Support Long-Term Success in Colorado
After a disappointing 2023-24 season (4-8), Colorado laced up their cleats and have been putting on a real show for the fans that stuck with the Buffs for 2024-25. The work from Colorado has been rewarding in more than one way, and the program intends to keep this momentum for future seasons.
It is no secret that Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders and his legion of talent made an impact on Colorado football. Their comeback has resulted in a Top 25 ranking, and a 9-3 record on the season following their shutout win against Oklahoma State.
The two breakout stars of the Oklahoma game were, of course, the two Heisman trophy candidates, QB Shedeur Sanders and WR Travis Hunter. The two roommates have been leading Colorado's efforts to make both a bowl and postseason appearance.
Friday was Senior Day at Folsom Field, marking the final regular season game, as well as many of the players' final appearance in front of Boulder's crowd.
In the postgame interview, Sanders revealed that he intends to continue his efforts in shaping the program even after he leaves college football behind. In order to build up a 'super team' for Colorado moving forward, Sanders has assured the public that he will be a contributor to the NIL collective.
Currently, Colorado is partnered with 5430 Alliance to provide representation for all of Colorado's collegiate programs.
With sufficient funds in Colorado's NIL collective, there's no telling what kind of talent Coach Sanders could procure. Coach Sanders has already made major strides in securing a handful of unique talent for the team and their next season.
Along with postseason promises, the end of Friday's matchup stirred even more talk about Hunter's Heisman chances.
Against Oklahoma, Hunter recorded 10 receptions for 116 yards and 3 receiving TDs. He also secured an interception only two minutes into the first quarter, giving the Buffs an electric lead. Hunter was already a favorite for the trophy, but during the game, his odds for winning skyrocketed. Coach Sanders added, "Travis clinched the Heisman with his [Oklahoma] performance."
Even after Friday's performance, Colorado is relying on other teams for a spot in the Big 12 championship game. Colorado, BYU, Iowa State, and Arizona State are caught in a four-way tie, so two of the three teams must lose their games on Saturday to keep Colorado's chances alive.
For the night, Buffs Nation can rest easy before championship brackets are decided.