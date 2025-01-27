Shelomi Sanders Makes NIL History with Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Deal
Shelomi Sanders, Coach Prime’s youngest child and Alabama A&M Bulldogs basketball player, has taken a monumental step in her career by signing a significant NIL deal with Rihanna’s renowned Savage X Fenty brand.
This massive partnership not only makes her a brand ambassador but also a partial stakeholder in one of fashion’s most influential companies, valued at $3.2 billion. It’s a testament to Shelomi’s ability to carve out her own path in the crowded landscape of NIL opportunities.
While NIL deals have predominantly spotlighted male athletes at high-profile programs, Shelomi’s partnership with Savage X Fenty showcases the immense potential for female athletes, particularly those in smaller markets such as HBCUs.
It underscores how personality, authenticity, and strategic branding can unlock transformative opportunities regardless of school size or athletic conference, expanding the scope of NIL to encompass diverse voices and talents.
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty empire, co-founded alongside industry giants like LVMH and Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners, has built its reputation on inclusivity and empowerment. With nearly 500,000 Instagram followers, Shelomi brings a vibrant social media presence to the partnership.
Her platform is enhanced by her compelling personal story, which includes balancing life as a collegiate athlete while managing Type 1 diabetes. This collaboration is as much about resilience and representation as it is about business, making Shelomi an ideal ambassador for a brand that thrives on breaking boundaries.
Shelomi’s decision to transfer from the Colorado Buffaloes to Alabama A&M initially drew skepticism, even from her father, Deion Sanders, who called the move “stupid” after she entered the portal without a clear destination. However, her choice to return to an HBCU has proven to be transformative.
Under Alabama A&M head coach Dawn Thornton, Shelomi has found an environment that supports her growth as both an athlete and an entrepreneur, enabling her to flourish on and off the court. It’s a testament to the power of betting on oneself and rewriting the narrative, a move that has now paid off on a grand scale.
Shelomi Sanders is doing more than stepping out of her family’s shadow—she’s creating a legacy entirely her own. With a Hall of Fame father reshaping college football, and brothers Shedeur and Shilo excelling on the field and in their own NIL ventures, Shelomi is blazing her trail.
Her partnership with Savage X Fenty isn’t just a personal milestone; it’s a statement about the boundless possibilities of the NIL era, proving that influence and impact can transcend both the court and the scoreboard wherever you play.