Shilo Sanders' NIL Earnings Questioned After Bankruptcy Filing
Colorado safety Shilo Sanders filed for bankruptcy in December of 2023 amid an $11.89 million judgment against him, according to Catie Cheshire of Westword.
"According to legal documents obtained byWestword, in 2015 Shilo allegedly attacked Darjean while Darjean was executing a disciplinary action against Shilo after he was being disruptive in class."
John Darjean was a security officer at Focus Academic in Dallas.
According to Westword, Sanders slammed his elbow into Darjean's chest and continued to hit him after he fell. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
Shilo went to judgment in 2022 but failed to appear. The court awarded Darjean $11.89 million, but he alleged that it hadn't been paid as of yet.
The bankruptcy proceeding comes as a surprise, as Sanders is someone who's taken advantage of the new landscape of NIL.
According to On3, Sanders' NIL valuation is $1.1 million, one of the highest for any collegiate athlete.
While not all of his NIL deals are public, Darjean has alleged his NIL earnings are being funneled through a pair of LLCs, according to Andrew Graham of On3.
“On the surface, this omission is as glaring as it is preposterous because it is Shilo’s very NIL value and/or public value that are the source of the non-stop paid engagements and social media appearances,” the filing says.
Sanders has some of the top NIL deals that a college athlete can have, including deals with Google, EA Sports, and many other massive companies.
He's expected to be out for the start of the season after he had shoulder surgery, but the hope and expectation is for him to return at some point in the year. After a rough first season in the Deion Sanders era, Colorado's hopeful they'll be a better team next season.