Shocking Georgia Portal QB Commits To Miami Hurricanes Amid Massive NIL Rumor
The Miami Hurricanes have themselves a brand new quarterback.
Now former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck has committed to play for Miami less than 24 hours after the shocking news of his entry to the portal. Beck previously declared for the NFL Draft after suffering a season-ending elbow injury in the SEC Championship against the Texas Longhorns which held him out of Georgia's season-ending playoff loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
It was reported upon Beck entering the transfer portal and forgoing the NFL Draft that the Hurricanes was the favorite to land his services with teams like the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Tech Red Raiders worth keeping an eye on. Unsurprisingly, Beck makes the decision quickly. Pete Nakos of On3 - who initially reported the news of Beck's portal entry - speculated on what he could receive in NIL in order to exit the draft pool and return to school, and the numbers were absolutely staggering.
"I think it's safe to say whatever Carson Beck ends up getting is going to surpass anything else we've seen in this market so far," Nakos said. "Somebody is going to have to back up the brinks truck for Carson Beck."
Nakos referenced the fact that the current Miami quarterback Cam Ward - who Beck will be replacing - received between $1.5-$2.5 million in order to transfer to Miami from Washington State where he was one of the most sought after quarterbacks in the country upon entering the portal. He guessed that Beck was going to get over $3 million.
Beck's decision could spark an interesting trend among high profile college football players - quarterbacks especially - who are likely to be selected in the middle rounds of the draft. If the $3 million rumor is accurate, it makes a lot of sense to cash in for another year in school and head to the draft the following year rather than going right inton the NFL.
In 2024, Beck threw for just under 3,500 yards with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, a number which was double that of his first season as a starter in 2023. While turnovers were a major issue for Beck and a large part of the reason why Georgia lost two games during the regular season, he still had a solid season and immediately became the most sought after player available upon entering the portal.
Evidently however, he already knew where he was going upon entering and the Hurricanes will try to have another strong season in 2025 led by Beck.