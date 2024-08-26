Six Heisman Trophy Candidates Sign NIL Deals with CELSIUS
After taking the college football world by storm a season ago with their star-studded national marketing campaign, Lifestyle energy drink brand CELSIUS returns with a roster full of Heisman Trophy candidates.
CELSIUS has launched its new “The Essential Six” campaign featuring Dillon Gabriel of Oregon, Donovan Edwards of Michigan, Jalen Milroe of Alabama, Emeka Egbuka of Ohio State, DJ Uiagalelei of Florida State and Travis Hunter of Colorado, who returns to the brand after a successful campaign last season.
“CELSIUS kept me energized all last season, and I’m excited to continue our partnership into
this year,” said Hunter. “CELSIUS continues to be the perfect pre-game energy to keep me motivated.”
The campaign will feature a series of TV commercials premiering throughout the college football season, engaging social media content across all platforms from all six athletes and the brand, regional retail programs, on-campus activations, interactive consumer experiences and more.
“The expansion of our NIL roster demonstrates our continued commitment to further
connect our brand with our collegiate communities,” said Kyle Watson, CMO of CELSIUS. “Each athlete serves as inspiration and motivation to our consumers and their commitment to greatness truly embodies CELSIUS’ LIVE FIT lifestyle.”
CELSIUS' new NIL partnerships further integrate the brand into the world of college sports, driving brand awareness and complementing the CELSIUS University program, a national paid student
marketing program that gives aspiring professionals hands-on marketing experience with
CELSIUS by building the brand on campus.
A season ago, CELSIUS partnered with the likes of Hunter, Michael Penix Jr. of Washington, Bo Nix of Oregon, Blake Corum of Michigan on a national marketing campaign.