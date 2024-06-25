Skip Bayless Throws Major Shade at Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark has become arguably the most polarizing figure in sports.
On one side, she's a rising superstar who has completely changed the outlook for women's sports and especially the WNBA. The other side thinks she's overrated and overhyped.
Clark took the sports world by storm during her amazing college career with the Iowa Hawkeyes. She became the all-time Division I women's basketball scoring leader and changed the game with her ability to shoot, score, and create for her teammates.
In addition to her on-the-court accolades, Clark was able to build an impressive success story off the court as well. According to Business Insider, her NIL valuation is a staggering $3.1 million.
Despite all of the success that she has achieved, Clark continues to receive shade and hate.
A new name has entered the picture with shade being thrown at the WNBA star. Skip Bayless delivered the latest round of shade throwing.
Following the Fever's loss to the Chicago Sky, Angel Reese openly stated that she "got that dog in me and you cannot teach that."
Bayless has taken that quote and run with it, stating that he's not sure the same can be said about Clark.
“Conversely, I’m going to hold women’s basketball to the same standards I would hold men’s basketball. Caitlin, I don’t know if she has that dog in her. I know she’s got talent, I know she’s got distant shooting talent and I know she definitely has a gift for passing the basketball. But I don’t know if she has that dog in her because I start to wonder — I know it’s extremely early, but I’m just saying, I start to wonder when I see what I saw (Sunday).”
The idea that has gone viral that Clark has been bad is extremely incorrect.
Through her first 18 WNBA games, Clark has averaged 16.3 points per game to go along with 6.6 assists, and 5.4 rebounds. She has given up 5.6 turnovers per game, but she's also a rookie.
Every rookie in every sport has difficulties adjusting to certain aspects of the professional game. Clark should not be expected to transition easily and perfectly. She has already found success, but she has some work to do still, which is more than normal for any rookie.
While the shade continues being thrown, Clark has taken the high road. She is simply focused on helping her team win in any way she can and getting better.
Clark will end up having the last laugh after all of the ridiculous media coverage she has endured.