Snoop Dogg Presenting Major NIL Opportunities During Arizona Bowl
With the expanded College Football Playoff, there are some concerns about what that will do to the popularity of the different bowl games that are played, and how if will ultimately affect what is now being considered "lower level bowls."
In recent years, players who are ready to declare for the NFL draft have opted out of the bowl games in favor of preparation and maintaining a clean bill of health before going through the strenuous process that comes before selection day.
However, with Name, Image, and Likeness profitability available for student-athletes, that presents a whole different option for those who aren't going to the professional ranks.
Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg knows this.
He announced that The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop will be paying all athletes on both teams who compete in the bowl game, according to James Lotts of Inside Tucson Business.
"Adding NIL opportunities for the student-athletes of the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop is the next evolution of college sports and we wanted to lead by example. We can't wait to give our players the opportunity to serve the community of Tucson during bowl week while at the same time using their name, image and likeness to rightfully earn money for themselves and their families," he said in a press release.
The Arizona Bowl first was played in 2015 and has gone through many title sponsors.
From 2015-19 it was NOVA Home Loans, then in 2020 it was Offerpad, before being presented by media empire Barstool Sports from 2021-23.
Now, Snoop Dogg will officially take over and is hoping he can facilitate a change in the landscape of college athletics by bringing NIL into the fold front and center.
This year, the game will be held on December 28 and broadcasted on the CW Network.