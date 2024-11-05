Son of NBA Legend Secures NIL Representation, Building His Own Legacy
Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, is carving his path in basketball and business. Recently, Kiyan took a big step by signing with WME Sports for exclusive NIL representation, the same agency representing his mother, actress, and entrepreneur La La Anthony. This new partnership sets Kiyan up for significant opportunities off the court, adding to the already impressive brand he’s building as one of the nation’s top high school basketball players.
At just 17, Kiyan Anthony is a promising talent on the court, just like his father. With standout performances at high-profile events like the Peach Jam and the SLAM Summer Classic, Kiyan has already earned a reputation for his smooth shooting and fluid playing style. Currently a 4-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 player in New York for the class of 2025, Kiyan’s athletic potential is matched by his growing business acumen. Signing with WME Sports allows him to expand his influence beyond basketball, positioning him for long-term success and financial security before he even steps onto a college court.
This latest NIL move comes as Kiyan is finalizing his college decision, with offers from the USC Trojans, Auburn Tigers, and his father's Syracuse Orange on the table. The choice is highly anticipated for its implications on his basketball career and the visibility it will provide for his expanding brand. WME Sports’ Instagram post announcing the partnership emphasized Kiyan’s impact, noting his scoring prowess and rising profile. His mother, La La Anthony, expressed her excitement with a supportive comment, highlighting the family’s enthusiasm for his journey.
Kiyan’s growing portfolio of NIL deals includes partnerships with PSD Underwear, Nerf, and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which have already boosted his NIL valuation to an impressive $1.1 million. He ranks among the top high school basketball players in NIL earnings, a testament to both his marketability and the unique legacy he is building.
As Kiyan Anthony approaches his college decision, he carries more than just his father’s legacy. With his recent partnership with WME Sports, Kiyan has positioned himself among a new generation of high school athletes navigating the world of NIL. This move, alongside his impressive roster of existing deals, allows younger players to embrace NIL and leverage it effectively, establishing financial independence and brand strength well before college or the pros.
Like fellow 2025 standout AJ Dybantsa, who recently signed a groundbreaking Nike deal, Kiyan is paving the way for early NIL success. Together, they’re proving that top high school recruits can forge strong brand identities and make significant financial strides in high school. These deals don’t just reflect individual success; they represent a shift in the basketball landscape, where young athletes are shaping their legacies from the start.