South Carolina Football Star Signs NIL Deal With Law Firm
Debo Williams is entering his fourth season with South Carolina football coming off First-Team All-SEC honors and an honorable mention to Phil Steele’s All-America team.
Now, he’s riding into fall workouts with a new Name, Image and Likeness deal with Joye Law Firm, one of the top personal injury law firms in South Carolina.
As part of the partnership, reported by myrtlebeachsc.com, Williams will participate in marketing and public relations campaigns on behalf of Joye Law Firm, with a focus on client care and community involvement.
“We are thrilled to partner with Debo,” said Joye Law Firm’s managing partner attorney Ken Harrell. “He is a talented athlete and a role model for young people in our community. Debo’s dedication to his sport reflects our own commitment to excellence in everything we do. We are excited to work with him to raise awareness about important legal issues and give back to the community.”
Williams enjoyed his best season as a Gamecock in 2023, as he was named a team captain and the team’s MVP on defense.
He started in 12 games for the Gamecocks, as he finished with 113 tackles and nine tackles for loss. His 113 tackles led the team, ranked third in the SEC and was the most by a South Carolina defensive player since Jonathan Martin’s 122 tackles in 2002.
He also led the SEC and ranked 12th in the nation in solo tackles with 67. He broke up three passes, recorded three quarterback hurries and had a fumble recovery as well.
In 2022 he started getting more traction when it came to playing time, as he played in 13 games and started two. He finished the season with 43 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He had a blocked punt in a win over South Carolina State and made his first career start against Missouri in SEC action.
After starting with Delaware in 2020 and seeing the Blue Hens’ season postponed to the spring of 2021, he transferred to South Carolina and played for the Gamecocks in 2021, where he played in 13 games, but mostly on special teams. He was the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week after blocking two punts against Florida.
He has played 38 games for South Carolina, 14 of which have been starts.