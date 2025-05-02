South Carolina Gamecocks Football Star’s New NIL Deal Comes with Action Figure
The name, image and likeness era of college athletics has allowed college athletes to partner with some unique products.
For South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers, he has a new deal that puts him in action — an action figure.
His new partnership with Collegiate Legends, announced in a press release, means that Norris will get his own custom action figure, one that will be for sale at Gamecock Traditions for $99.99. The action figure can be ordered in person or online.
Collegiate Legends did something similar last year for two Alabama stars —Jaylen Mbakwe and Malachi Moore. It is college football’s only licensed action figure line.
The action figure features Sellers wearing a white Gamecocks helmet, a garnet jersey with Carolina across the front along with his No. 16, and white pants with garnet and black trim.
As part of the deal, Norris will donate action figures to a group of local children in Columbia, S.C.
“This is more than just a toy — it’s a celebration of Gamecock greatness,” said Holly Tanory, president of Collegiate Legends. “Lanorris Sellers represents the future of South Carolina football, and we’re honored to capture his rising legacy in this collectible.”
Norris had an impressive redshirt freshman season for the Gamecocks, as he was named the national freshman offensive player of the year and freshman all-America by the Football Writers Association of America. He was also named SEC freshman of the year and the Gamecocks’ MVP, as he received the Steve Wadiak award.
Last season he played in 12 of South Carolina’s 13 games, as he threw for 2,534 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also completed 65.6% of his passes, which was seventh in a single season in school history. He also rushed for 674 yards, which was second on the team, with seven touchdowns.
By season’s end he was in the Top 10 in the SEC in total offense (seventh), total touchdowns (seventh), passing yards per game (ninth), pass efficiency (third), passing yards per completion (eighth), pass attempts (10th), pass completions (10th), pass completion percentage (third), and passing touchdowns (eighth).
His breakthrough game was against Texas A&M, where he threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns and added 106 rushing yards in the Gamecocks’ 44-20 win over then-No. 10 Texas A&M. For that performance, he was named the Manning Award “Star of Stars,” SEC freshman of the week and Davey O’Brien co-national quarterback of the week honors.