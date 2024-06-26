South Carolina Loses 4-Star QB Commit
Landon Duckworth, a four-star quarterback from the class of 2026, has decided to decommit from the University of South Carolina. Duckworth had been committed to the Gamecocks since August of last year, marking a significant shift in the recruiting landscape for South Carolina.
Duckworth announced his decommitment on social media Tuesday night, expressing gratitude towards head coach Shane Beamer, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Dowell Loggains, and the USC staff. “Nothing but love,” Duckworth wrote, highlighting his appreciation for the belief the coaching staff had in him. “#ToughDecision,” he added, emphasizing the difficulty of his choice.
Duckworth, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 190 pounds, initially committed to the Gamecocks as a high school sophomore, making him one of the first 2026 prospects to choose a school. Now, heading into his junior season, he is reopening his recruitment. Rated as the No. 11 quarterback in the country by the 247Sports composite rankings, Duckworth completed over 60% of his passes for nearly 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns during his sophomore year.
His decommitment follows a busy period for South Carolina's quarterbacks coach Dowell Loggains, who reacted by offering scholarships to three other quarterbacks in the 2026 class: Noah Grubbs from Lake Mary, FL, Dereon Coleman from Orlando, and Michael Clayton from Sanford, FL. Grubbs, who committed to Notre Dame on June 1, passed for 3,670 yards with 49 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, completing 59% of his passes last season. Coleman threw for 2,236 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 63% of his passes, while Clayton recorded 1,902 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 54% of his attempts.
Duckworth’s departure from the Gamecocks comes just a day after South Carolina added three-star 2025 quarterback Cutter Woods, who flipped his commitment from Wake Forest. Woods, from Westside High School, is currently the only quarterback recruit for South Carolina's 2025 class. Duckworth was the sole quarterback recruit for the 2026 class prior to his decommitment.
Following Duckworth’s decision, South Carolina's 2026 recruiting class now consists of two remaining commits: Rodney Colton, a top-100 linebacker from Newnan, Ga., and Anthony Baxter, a three-star interior offensive lineman from South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, S.C.
While Duckworth currently has not disclosed any NIL deals, we imagine they'll be coming sooner than later. Top recruits are receiving offers even while they are in high school.