South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers breaks silence on rejected $8 million NIL offer
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers issued a response to reportedly turning down an $8 million transfer opportunity after breaking out as a redshirt freshman last season.
Sellers was one of the surprising stories of the 2024 season, as the former three-star recruit entered the year with only three career appearances under his belt. Despite the inexperience, he went on to post one of the best seasons among SEC quarterbacks.
Sellers (6-foot-3, 242 pounds) completed 65.6% of his passes for 2,534 yards with 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions while adding 674 yards with seven touchdowns on the ground in 12 games. The Gamecocks (9-4) posted their best season since 2017 and the best under fourth-year head coach Shane Beamer.
Sellers, who earned multiple awards like SEC Freshman of the Year, apparently was a hot commodity as a potential transfer. One unnamed program offered a two-year NIL package worth $8 million for Sellers to transfer, according to his father, Norris Sellers, via The Athletic.
It's not clear what South Carolina is shelling out to keep Sellers in the fold, but the star passer does hold a $3.7 million On3 NIL valuation and would have made more than his estimated worth at the undisclosed destination.
For the first time since the alleged offer came to light, Sellers spoke publicly on Tuesday, addressing the matter during an appearance on "The Zach Gelb Show." One of the key reasons for Sellers turning down the lofty offer was his comfortability within the South Carolina program.
"I didn't really stress over it too much," Sellers said. "I think it would have been more stressful, honestly, if I would have left, because then you got to worry about starting over, meeting new people, building those new relationships. So, I didn't look that deep into it. It was just, like, we still working out. We had spring ball and all that. So, I was really focused on that."
Sellers ultimately turned down the offer and continues to work towards his highly-anticipated redshirt sophomore campaign. Although he is locked into the Gamecocks, he did share some appreciation for receiving the serious interest elsewhere.
"It's cool just to be in a position to be able to do that and have those opportunities," Sellers said. "It's crazy."
South Carolina will open the 2025 season at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Virginia Tech on Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. ET.