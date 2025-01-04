South Dakota State Launches New NIL Collective To Benefit Current Student-Athletes
Jackrabbit Sports Properties have just announced a new NIL collective that will support the student-athletes of South Dakota State University.
"Jacked NIL" will aim to directly impact the students through financial means.
As with most universities, South Dakota State will entrust their NIL collective to maximize sponsorship and funding possibilities. Jacked NIL will be looking to facilitate student engagement with local businesses in order to increase their earnings throughout their career with SDSU. Brands and fans can go to this one source to find athletes that they feel to be worth the investment.
The Jacked NIL platform was built and powered by Learfield, an organization that specializes in NIL dealings.
Learfield is dedicated to creating empowering connections between brands and eligible student-athletes and maintains relationships with over 1,200 collegiate institutions.
Along with specific student contributions, Jackrabbit fans are encouraged to look at the athletic department as a whole. Jacked NIL allows for more generalized endorsements in addition to focused support of individual student-athletes.
This new platform is just as user-friendly for the student-athletes as it is for the fans.
Athletes who are looking to increase their earnings and take charge of their future can browse the Jacked NIL platform for business opportunities. Brands that have made themselves available for partnerships will be linked on the website, creating a comprehensive approach for SDSU student-athletes.
NIL collectives are becoming more and more present in college athletics in order to provide a mutually beneficial experience for fans and athletes alike.
The fans that make contributions will be supporting the student-athletes directly, and their investments will open new avenues and opportunity for the players.
Jacked NIL has built their program around NIL efficiency, creating a centralized platform to identify, communicate with, and transact with student-athletes all from one place.
Student-athletes who go into business with Jacked NIL have many ways to make good on their contracts; school intellectual property (IP) activation, endorsements, social influencer, and content creation are all ways in which they can earn money through the collective.
With commitment from Jackrabbit Sports Properties, SDSU will be able to compensate their student-athletes.
The new NIL laws have created disparities throughout certain programs that are unwilling or unable to keep up with other schools.
Jacked NIL is another step for SDSU to level the recruitment playing field and stay relevant among other athletic programs.