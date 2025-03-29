Sprouts Signs Eight New NIL Deals as Part of Latest Women’s Sports Campaign
Sprouts Farmers Market signed eight more women’s student-athletes to NIL deals this week as part of the chain’s “PowHERed by Sprouts” campaign.
The student-athletes come from a wide range of sports and join the more than 160 student-athletes that have already signed NIL deals.
Foremost among the eight student-athletes is LSU Tigers gymnast Haleigh Bryant. She was the 2024 Honda Sport Award Winner for gymnastics as she helped the Tigers win the national championship last year. She was also the NCAA all-around champion, the SEC gymnast of the year and is a four-time All-SEC selection.
Also notable is Texas Longhorns diver Hailey Hernandez. She is a five-time all-American and five-time Big 12 champion who has finished three times as the NCAA national runner-up. She is also a two-time senior national champion.
Arizona State swimmer Zoe Summar helped the Sun Devils win a Big 12 championship as a team earlier this season. She also participated in the NCAA Championships in 2023.
The remaining five are Oklahoma State basketball player Amari Whiting, UCLA softball player Megan Grant, LSU basketball player Mjracle Sheppard, Maryland soccer player Delaney DeMartino and Villanova field hockey player Evie Minella.
Whiting just transferred to OSU from BYU, where she spent her first two years playing for her mother, Amber Whiting. The elder Whiting was let go after the season and then Amari Whiting opted to transfer.
She joined the program after the Cowgirls lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last week.
"Sprouts is on a mission to power women both on and off the field, fueling performance through nutrition and partnering with athletes who are changing the game in women’s sports," said Nick Konat, president and chief operating officer of Sprouts. "We’re excited to welcome eight new incredible athletes to the Sprouts NIL roster, so together we can build a healthier and stronger future for all female athletes."
The deals are extensions of current Sprouts sponsorships with individual schools and conferences, including Arizona State, USC, Texas, the Big 12 Conference and the Southeastern Conference.