St. Joseph's University Field Hockey: The Best Team You’re Not Watching
The St. Joseph’s University Field Hockey program is not widely lauded. Suffering from the same challenges that many mid-major powerhouse programs in non-revenue sports face, their success has gone unnoticed by virtually everyone outside the collegiate field hockey world and the Hawk Hill campus.
That lack of recognition is a shame.
The Hawks have absolutely dominated the Atlantic 10 Conference, claiming seven titles in the last eight seasons. The only interruption in what would have been an eight-peat came during the COVID-shortened 2020 season when the Hawks narrowly lost the championship match to VCU.
It wasn’t always like this; before 2017, championships and tournament appearances were far from the standard. The 2017 victory and subsequent NCAA tournament berth snapped a twenty-two-year dry spell. Since then, the Hawks have refused to look back.
This season, they’ve soared to even greater heights, achieving a national #3 ranking in the NFHCA poll and the #4 seed in the NCAA tournament. Since the expansion of the NCAA Tournament in 2015, the Hawks are only the second non-high major program — alongside Ivy League powerhouse Princeton — to host an NCAA regional. Joining them as top-4-seeded regional hosts are traditional heavyweights UNC, Northwestern, and UConn.
The Hawks’ excitement for this honor is palpable. For Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year, Lily Santi, balancing the thrill of hosting and the need to stay hungry is at the top of her mind: “It’s hard to put into words how amazing it feels to be #4 and host. We have put in all the hard work this season to get here, and we’re still not done. We set high goals for ourselves, and we’ll shoot even higher… We need to stay confident, not cocky, and believe we can win every moment.”
The Hawks’ journey to this stage has been fueled by continuity and adaptability. In 2022, former head coach Lynn Farquhar left for Syracuse after a stellar run that included four conference titles. Farquhar built this program into a notable force, and the Hawks were poised to take the next step. Without their head coach, SJU had big shoes to fill to keep the program’s momentum alive. The choice was easy: Hawk’s former assistant coach, Hannah Prince.
The first-time head coach did not let a new title stop her. Everywhere Prince had traveled in her coaching journey had already turned to gold: from her initial tenure as an assistant at Saint Joseph’s that helped build the foundation of the program and led to four All-American selections, to her tenure at Princeton, where she guided the Tigers to an Ivy League title and the 2019 national championship game, to her role in leading Louisville to an ACC regular-season title and a Final Four appearance, Prince brought a wealth of high-level experience when she returned to Hawk Hill.
Now in her third season, she has transformed the team from a conference powerhouse to a national championship contender. Under her leadership, the team has consistently climbed national rankings, earning Saint Joseph’s seventh NCAA Tournament appearance and reaching record highs in the RPI and NFHCA Coaches Poll. Not to mention two undefeated conference seasons.
This season the Hawks’ offense has been nothing short of explosive, leading the NCAA in goals scored. Notably, St. Joe’s is the only team in the country with three players—Lily Santi, Manu Ghigliotti, and Julia Duffhuis—ranked among the top 30 nationally in points per game.
Their formidable forward line, averaging nearly four goals per game, converts an outstanding 26% of its shots, resulting in high-efficiency scoring that consistently pressures opposing defenses. Santi, the Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year, has been a standout, contributing 14 goals and 12 assists to help drive the Hawks’ offensive success.
The team is not only potent on its offensive attack, defensively, the Hawks are equally impressive, allowing just 1.1 goals per game. Their disciplined defensive approach has made them one of the most balanced teams in the NCAA tournament. This is a full-fledged effort, the team has suffocated opponents allowing a measly 5.5 shots per game. Few teams have been able to find an answer this season.
To Prince, this success has come not only from talent, but from collective experience and unity, especially from the fifth-year players and seniors, “this team is truly special because of the veteran leadership we have. It’s a testament to the university that all of our fifth-year players chose to return to St. Joe’s. I know they all feel this is such a special place with people who care and are dedicated to their success.” In an era of NIL and player payments even for non-revenue athletes, having a team culture capable of keeping elite athletes around is impressive.
While top tier programs can born from NIL compensation, St. Joseph’s University Field Hockey proves success, at least in non-revenue sports, can still be created the old fashioned way. That doesn’t mean a lack of NIL, according to Prince, “NIL has certainly enhanced the experience for some student-athletes.
A few of our players have taken advantage of equipment and goods sponsorships, as well as the apparel NIL stores. While I wouldn't say it's had a major impact on my team at St. Joe’s yet, we’re always looking for new ways to support our student-athletes in that regard moving forward.” After this incredible season, boosters are likely inclined to begin investing in their schools most dominant program.
While NIL has yet to hit full stride, the SJU program has certainly leaned all in to other changes in the college sports landscape. This year the Hawks added three veteran players from the transfer portal that have helped push them over the hump. To Prince each of these additions “bring unique experiences, qualities, and attitudes that have made a significant impact on our team.”
Jordan Carr, a transfer and former NCAA Champion at Northwestern was drawn to the culture St. Joseph’s University has worked so hard to create: “there were a few factors about St. Joe’s that caught my attention. The first was how competitive the field hockey program here has been in the past few years. I knew I wanted to go somewhere where I would have the opportunity to really compete, and SJU had proven it could do that. Then, talking to the coaches and some of the players, I felt firsthand their commitment, dedication, and genuine love of this school and this program. Listening to their belief about what the team could be inspired me, made me invested right from the start, and ultimately made the decision relatively easy.”
This Friday, November 15, St. Joe’s will host Lafayette at 11:00 a.m. on their home turf at Ellen Ryan Field in the first round of the NCAA Championship. The stakes are high as the Hawks aim to extend their season; a win would advance them to face either Boston College or Princeton in Sunday’s noon game, where a spot in the national semifinals will be on the line.
St. Joseph’s has already achieved a remarkable season, but as they face take to the NCAA tournament, the Hawks have their eyes set on making an even greater impact, both for their program and for mid-major teams across the country. In a sport that has been dominated by big brand powerhouses, St. Joe’s emerges as a formidable underdog story to root for.