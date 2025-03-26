Stanley 1913 Keeps March Madness Stars Hydrated in New NIL Campaign
Iconic drinkware brand Stanley 1913 continues to tap into NIL around key sports and culture moments.
With the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in the books and the Sweet 16 on the horizon, the Seattle-based brand has added superstar college basketball players to their growing student-athlete roster.
Stanley continues to be committed to keeping athletes hydrated and has teamed up with 15 men's and women's hoopers — in a coordinated effort through NIL agency Postgame — to showcase the leakproof Quencher ProTour.
From National Player of the Year finalist Lauren Betts of top-seeded UCLA and fellow first-team All-American Madison Booker of Texas to Maryland's Derik Queen, who hit the game-winning shot against Colorado State to advance the Terrapins to the Sweet 16, Stanley's latest additions are among the most talked about players in this year's tourney.
"As a student-athlete, staying fueled and energized both on and off the court is critical to my game," Betts said. "Hydration is key to my performance, especially during March Madness, so the timing could not be more perfect to partner with Stanley 1913. Whether I’m warming up at the gym or traveling to a tournament cross country, the Quencher ProTour has become my leakproof go-to to take on any competition.”
Additional members of Stanley's March Madness campaign include Gabriela Jaquez and Skyy Clark of UCLA plus Braden Smith of Purdue.
This latest activation from Stanley follows successful partnerships with elite college student-athletes such as Miami basketball duo the Cavinder Twins, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, Dillon Gabriel of Oregon and Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame, who partnered with the brand during this year’s College Football Playoff.
In addition to impactful NIL campaigns, the brand has also collaborated with global icons Leo Messi of Inter Miami CF, among others.
The NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 tips off on March 27 with the Elite 8 extending into the weekend. The women's and men's Final Four take place April 4 and 5 respectively.