Name Image Likeness

Stanley 1913 Keeps March Madness Stars Hydrated in New NIL Campaign

Drinkware brand collaborates with All-Americans and Sweet 16-bound players to showcase the Quencher ProTour.

Michael Ehrlich

Mar 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) celebrates scoring a basket in the third quarter against the Richmond Spiders during an NCAA Tournament second round game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.
Mar 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) celebrates scoring a basket in the third quarter against the Richmond Spiders during an NCAA Tournament second round game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Iconic drinkware brand Stanley 1913 continues to tap into NIL around key sports and culture moments.

With the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in the books and the Sweet 16 on the horizon, the Seattle-based brand has added superstar college basketball players to their growing student-athlete roster.

Stanley continues to be committed to keeping athletes hydrated and has teamed up with 15 men's and women's hoopers — in a coordinated effort through NIL agency Postgame — to showcase the leakproof Quencher ProTour.

From National Player of the Year finalist Lauren Betts of top-seeded UCLA and fellow first-team All-American Madison Booker of Texas to Maryland's Derik Queen, who hit the game-winning shot against Colorado State to advance the Terrapins to the Sweet 16, Stanley's latest additions are among the most talked about players in this year's tourney.

"As a student-athlete, staying fueled and energized both on and off the court is critical to my game," Betts said. "Hydration is key to my performance, especially during March Madness, so the timing could not be more perfect to partner with Stanley 1913. Whether I’m warming up at the gym or traveling to a tournament cross country, the Quencher ProTour has become my leakproof go-to to take on any competition.”

Additional members of Stanley's March Madness campaign include Gabriela Jaquez and Skyy Clark of UCLA plus Braden Smith of Purdue.

This latest activation from Stanley follows successful partnerships with elite college student-athletes such as Miami basketball duo the Cavinder Twins, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, Dillon Gabriel of Oregon and Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame, who partnered with the brand during this year’s College Football Playoff.

In addition to impactful NIL campaigns, the brand has also collaborated with global icons Leo Messi of Inter Miami CF, among others.

The NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 tips off on March 27 with the Elite 8 extending into the weekend. The women's and men's Final Four take place April 4 and 5 respectively.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Michael Ehrlich
MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

Home/NIL News