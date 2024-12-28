Stanley Partners with Riley Leonard and Jeremiyah Love Before Allstate Sugar Bowl
Ahead of their big College Football Playoff (CFP) matchup, Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard and running back Jeremiyah Love partnered with Stanley to promote Stanley’s Pro Tour Quencher.
In conjunction with their Postgame campaign, Leonard and Love have entered this deal alongside Dillon Gabriel and Tez Johnson from Oregon, and Isaiah Bond of Texas.
Stanley's Pro Tour Quencher is featured in a range of sizes, anywhere from 20oz to 40oz. The Pro Tour model comes with a flip lid, keeping the straw protected, clean, and out of the way; perfect for the players on the go.
Leonard and Love are currently preparing for their CFP battle against Georgia, going down at the start of the year on Jan. 1, 2025.
The two members of the Fighting Irish had themselves quite the season, and ended regulation at 12-1 overall. Their only loss came from Northern Illinois in a hard-fought battle on their home field. Notre Dame is currently ranked No. 7 in the national standings, itching to make their way up the ladder by upsetting the No. 2 Bulldogs.
Love is coming off of a historic performance in Notre Dame's first CFP win against Indiana. Having overcome flu-like symptoms, Love put some of the final nails in the coffin for Indiana, making several record-breaking plays during the game.
His appearance against Georgia is already in high talks having set the bar for himself pretty high. Love's playmaker abilities will need to shine through for the Fighting Irish in order to make a stand against the Bulldogs.
Leonard will be looking to rally his troops for their CFP Quarterfinal berth in order to advance to the next level. His first season with Notre Dame has been nothing short of extraordinary, and he has the opportunity to close out his senior season on the highest of notes.
Leonard and Love will continue their work with Postgame, keeping their NIL worth high for their next steps.