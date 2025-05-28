Star Clemson Pitchers Turned Entrepreneurs Launch First Student-Athlete NIL Brand
The No. 11-seeded Clemson Tigers are heading to the NCAA Tournament, a feat the team has accomplished 47 times in program history.
While the Tigers make their postseason push, two of their players have one of the more thrilling stories in college baseball.
There aren't many instances of college athletes becoming entrepreneurs, which is slightly surprising in the NIL era of college sports.
Enter Clemson pitchers Aidan Knaak and Justin LeGuernic, who have accomplished just that.
What Are Clemson Pitchers Accomplishing in the NIL Space?
Knaak and LeGuernic launched Cardiak Cats on Tuesday, which is their new athlete-owned brand that is named in the spirit of the Tigers' thrilling come-from-behind style of play and was designed by the duo themselves.
The limited product launch is a unique blending of their on-field personalities and fan-fueled pride, and the two worked for months to design the perfect hat that encapsulates the energy and identity of Clemson.
Knaak and LeGuernic spoke in a press release about their efforts throughout the process and seeing it all come to fruition.
“This whole thing started with an idea during a road trip: what if we created something that really felt like us?” Knaak said. “We wanted a brand that captured the energy of playing in big moments and gave fans something authentic to rally behind.”
LeGuernic added the importance of being able to craft something and put their names behind their product.
“We worked hands-on with a design team to make sure every detail felt right," LeGuernic said. "It’s about more than a hat… it’s about building something from scratch and putting our name behind it, literally.”
The Cardiak Hats launched on May 27 and are available exclusively on their website. There is a limited supply of the unique hats that will run ahead of the NCAA Regional Tournament.
It's a historical launch, as it marks the first-ever independent student-athlete-owned apparel venture of its kind in college sports.
While all of the focus is on generating revenue for athletes through the upcoming House settlement, Knaak and LeGuernic serve as an important reminder that the student athletes can innovate and become entrepreneurs themselves in this evolving landscape.