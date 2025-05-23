Star College Baseball Brothers Highlight Rivalry With Unique NIL Deal
NIL partnerships are best when they fit with the traits of the college sports star promoting them.
Some capitalize off their unique name, be it their own or a famous family heritage. Waterboys even landed deals with leading beverage manufacturers.
That frenzy during the NCAA college basketball tournament was a great reminder of the expansive landscape of name, image, and likeness.
While the majority of the NIL conversation focuses on college football and basketball players, college baseball stars are securing lucrative deals too.
Georgia Bulldogs pitcher Kolten Smith and TCU Horned Frogs pitcher Kaden Smith are the latest to land a perfect NIL campaign that highlights their sibling rivalry and love for the sport.
Kolten and Kaden Smith Show off Power of Clever Branding in NIL Deal
Ace junior pitcher Kolten Smith hails from Ocala, Fl., as does his freshman pitcher brother Kaden Smith, as they reach their dreams to pitch at the Division 1 level.
While their college baseball paths took them to separate states, the Bulldogs and Horned Frogs pitchers landed a perfect NIL deal for their strong sibling bond.
No Rivals, a hat company focused on changing the collegiate apparel industry, is partnering with the brothers in a campaign that celebrates their sibling and school pride and the rivalry only siblings can share—making it an apt brand name.
Both siblings selected their favorite hats from the fresh new line that is looking to promote athlete authenticity with bold, collegiate-forward fashion.
Kolten Smith posted a reel on Instagram to launch the new deal with Kaden.
He also spoke in a press release about how grateful he was for the opportunity to have an NIL deal alongside his brother.
"Getting to do this with my little brother is special,” said Kolten Smith. “We’ve always competed growing up, but now we’re rocking different schools and different hats—so it’s a win for the family."
Co-Founder and CEO of No Rivals, Nick Hight, explained why the duo embodies the idea behind the brand.
"Working with Kolten and Kaden represents exactly why we started No Rivals,” Hight said. “They bring authenticity, school pride, and brotherhood to the campaign, and it’s the perfect fit as we stake our claim in collegiate licensing. We're excited to bring fans the best hats in the game — both in quality and personality.”
The Smith brothers are a strong example to emulate in the NIL space, showing the importance of personal branding and resonating with partners.