Star Colorado Quarterback Recruit Signs First NIL Equity Deal
After a season-ending loss in the Alamo Bowl to BYU, the Colorado football program is officially kicking off their post-Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders era, as the star duo is expected to be among the top selections in the 2025 NFL draft.
The Buffaloes' heir apparent to Sanders - 5-star recruit Julian "JuJu" Lewis - who already dressed for practice with the team ahead of the Alamo Bowl, has now made his first NIL move as Colorado's next Heisman hopeful.
The record-setting signal caller from Carrollton High School (Carrollton, GA) signed with fan-driven NIL platform Fanstake, that directly involves fans in recruiting top players and retaining transfer targets.
Marking his first equity deal in the NIL space, Lewis becomes the inaugural athlete to partner with Fanstake, that allows fans to pledge financial support - or “stakes” - to athletes they want to join or stay with their college team.
"This is a chance to bring the fans in and really build something special here in Colorado," Lewis said. "I’m all about winning, and with Fanstake, we can tap into the electric energy here in Boulder and give everyone a way to help us build a championship team."
According to Fanstake, if the athlete commits to the school, the funds are used to finalize a NIL endorsement deal for them. However, if the athlete chooses a different path elsewhere, fans' pledged funds are credited back to them.
"Our partnership with Julian really shows what we’re all about - supporting athletes and building strong teams while making sure every player gets the recognition they deserve," said Greg Glass, CEO and Co-Founder of Fanstake. "What I admire about JuJu is that he gets that NIL is about influence, not just money. This isn’t just about him; it’s about using his NIL to lift up his teammates and help everyone know their worth. His ability to leverage his position to influence other recruits really highlights his strong leadership."
Lewis' NIL portfolio was already booming as a high schooler, with deals including Leaf Trading Cards - that he showcased during his live commitment to Colorado on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show - Alo Yoga, Cactus Jack and JAXXON, among others.
The Buffaloes finished a historic season at 9-4 - with Hunter earning the Heisman Trophy, AP Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year, Chuck Bednarik Award, Biletnikoff Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy and Paul Hornung Award honors - setting the stage for the next great Colorado superstar. Fans believe Lewis - who was originally committed to Lincoln Riley and USC - could be it.
The Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year finished his junior season - which he reclassified to senior - with 11,010 yards and 144 touchdowns across his career. Lewis and Colorado kick off the 2025 season on Aug. 30 when they host Georgia Tech.