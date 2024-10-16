Star Freshman Wide Receiver Signed Tasty NIL Deal
Auburn freshman star wide receiver Cam Coleman has signed a new partnership.
According to a social media post made by Coleman, the former five-star wide receiver has partnered with the fast food chain Krystal. The post features a video of Coleman at Krystal, dressed in Krystal gear, eating a meal.
"My favorite Krystal memory is this right here," Coleman said in an Instagram post in partnership with the company. "This is my dream partnership."
Coleman added that his favorite item from the fast food restaurant is the chili cheese fries.
This is not the first time Krystal has signed NIL deals to student athletes. In 2022, the fast food chain signed 30 SEC athletes to NIL deals including seven from Coleman's school, Auburn. Krystal inked deals with former Auburn recevier Shedrick Jackson, former center Nick Brahms, and former Auburn corner Nehemiah Pritchett. Pritchett now plays for the Seattle Seahwaks.
Coleman was one of the most sought-after wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting class. The Phenix City, Alabama standout originally committed to the Texas A&M Aggies but flipped to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers before signing with them on Early Signing Day. On3 ranked Coleman as the number four player in the entire 2025 class. They list his NIL valuation at $461,000.
"The reason I came to Auburn was because of the culture, the family atmosphere, the coaches, and it really felt like family every time I went on campus," Coleman said in the social post after discussing his deal with Krystal.
Coleman has nine catches so far this season for 212 yards. He has scored one touchdown. The freshman receiver missed some time with an injury. He and the Auburn Tigers return from a bye week to face the Missouri Tigers on the road this weekend.