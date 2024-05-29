Star High School Recruit Uses NIL to Give Back
Julian Lewis, a standout quarterback at Carrollton High School in Georgia, is making significant strides in the NIL landscape as a high school athlete. Committed to USC as a five-star recruit, Lewis has amassed a considerable following on social media, boasting over 205,000 followers.
In his junior year, Lewis threw for 3,094 yards and 48 touchdowns, propelling his team to an 11-2 record. His on-field success, combined with his marketability, has made him a prime candidate for lucrative NIL deals. Following the Georgia High School Athletic Association's recent policy change allowing high school athletes to profit from their NIL, Lewis swiftly secured a six-figure contract with Leaf Trading Cards. Additionally, he has endorsement deals with men's jewelry brand Jaxxon and fitness and lifestyle brand Alo Yoga.
During an interview at the On3 Elite Series, Lewis expressed how his NIL earnings have already positively impacted his life. "Shoot, money's life," Lewis commented. "I've got to help provide for my family. I bought my first car. I bought my dad's car. It's definitely been a blessing to go through the process. But my whole thing is football. I'll make more in the NFL than I will right now in high school or college off NIL."
Despite his commitment to USC, Lewis remains a highly sought-after recruit. He confirmed that while he is locked in with USC, he is still considering Auburn, Colorado, and Indiana, noting that "Colorado is the biggest name popping right now."
Lewis, who recently reclassified to the 2025 class and reaffirmed his commitment to USC, continues to explore his options, making visits and assessing his future. Standing at 6-foot-0.5 and weighing 180 pounds, he is focused on playing under coach Lincoln Riley on the West Coast.
Lewis works with Athletes First and The Network Advisory's Justin Giangrande to navigate the complexities of NIL agreements. His burgeoning profile in the NIL space recently expanded with a partnership with rapper Travis Scott's Cactus Jack brand, featuring in the "Jack Goes Back to College" apparel collection.
Lewis holds a $1 million On3 NIL Valuation, ranking him at the top of high school football NIL rankings and No. 25 in the On3 NIL 100. This valuation reflects his appeal to both regional and national brands, highlighting the significant potential of high-profile high-school athletes in the evolving NIL landscape.