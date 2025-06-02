Star Michigan Running Back Inks Healthy New NIL Deal That Includes Equity Stake
NIL deals come in all shapes and forms and from all different types of brands and companies.
Star Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes knows this very well, as he just agreed to a very unique partnership with Loom Juices.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, the deal Haynes has signed with Loom goes beyond what has come to be expected in traditional NIL agreements, as he now owns an equity stake in the health conscious beverage company.
“Justice’s influence extends beyond the football field,” Haynes' agent Dan Everett told Nakos. “His commitment to excellence and authenticity aligns seamlessly with Loom Juice’s mission to promote holistic wellness. This partnership exemplifies how athletes can leverage their platforms for meaningful, long-term brand engagements.”
Per Nakos, Loom views their new partnership as a way to reach a wider consumer base, and in doing so "deepen its connection with a younger, health-aware demographic."
In addition to this new deal with Loom, Haynes has also inked previous agreements with a number of different ogranization connected to his former team, the Alabama Crimson Tide.
A former top-50 recruit from the 2023 recruiting cycle, Haynes initially signed on to play for the Crimson Tide. He spent the previous two season with Alabama, racking up 715 total yards, and nine totals touchdowns during his time in Tuscaloosa.
Haynes entered the transfer portal this past winter, ultimately choosing the Wolverines over other SEC programs like the South Carolina Gamecocks and Ole Miss Rebels.
Now, he will competing for the starting role in Ann Arbor this year, as the team looks to get back to the College Football Playoff after a down season in 2024.
He'll be doing so as the newest member of Loom's ownership group, a testment to how NIL has continued to open new doors for star players across the nation.