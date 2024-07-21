Star Oregon QB’s NIL Deal Outfits Teammate With Jewelry
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s newest Name, Image and Likeness deal not only outfitted him with some new jewelry but he was able to pass along some custom jewelry to his teammates.
He touted the deal with The GLD Shop on his Instagram and the GLD Shop’s Instagram which showed the company providing custom-made jewelry for all of the players.
“GLD Teamed up with @dillongabriel and pulled up to @oregonfootball offseason getaway to get the gang iced out and put in some work! The new Ducks chains is 🔥🔥,” wrote GLD on Instagram.
According to a report in On3, the jewelry was school-themed with Oregon’s block O logo and another with the Duck mascot and a huge Nike Swoosh.
Gabriel thanked GLD for the jewelry in a separate post.
Plus, fans can purchase a version of the jewelry on GLD’s web site.
Earlier this year, Gabriel went back to his alma mater, Mililani High School in Oahu and leveraged his current deals with partners like Nike, Guardian Caps, Raising Cane’s, Riddell, EvoShield and HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union to host the “I’M INSPIRED” event.
Through that event he was able to furnish his old high school with new uniforms.
Gabriel enters this season tied for fourth in NCAA history in career total touchdowns (152), seventh in total yards (15,925), eighth in passing yards (14,865) and eighth in passing touchdowns (125). He has started 49 of the 50 games he’s played in his college career and is 12 behind the NCAA record for a quarterback of 61 set by Oregon predecessor, Bo Nix.
Gabriel spent the last two seasons at Oklahoma. In 2023 he was unanimous All-Big 12 First Team, along with a finalist for the Manning Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He threw for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns with six interceptions while rushing for another 373 yards and team-high 12 touchdowns.
In 2022 with the Sooners he was the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year after he threw for 3,168 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushed for 317 yards and six touchdowns.
For his first three seasons of college football he was at UCF. He suffered a season-ending injury three games into the 2021 season after he threw for 814 yards and nine touchdowns.
In 2020 he was a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Year award after he had 3,739 yards of total offense and threw for 3,570 yards and an American Athletic Conference-leading 32 touchdowns.
As a freshman in 2019 he was the Gasparilla Bowl MVP and thew for 3,653 yards (a UCF freshman record) and 29 touchdowns against seven interceptions.