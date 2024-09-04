Star USC Trojans Football Recruit Reveals His Dream NIL Deal
One of the biggest stars in high school football this season is quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis. The Carrollton product has committed to the USC Trojans but is continuing to take visits with other schools.
Despite how some people perceive those visits, he remains committed to Lincoln Riley and the program.
“As of right now, I’m still locked in with USC. That’s still where my home is. Taking visits is kind of a part of the process, I was going to go see what’s going on everywhere else, but I’m still USC right now,” Lewis said during an appearance on Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback, Shedeur Sanders’s podcast, 2Legendary.
Sanders has found a ton of success in the NIL age, as he is the No. 1 ranked player in terms of valuation according to On3. Lewis has done a great job in the NIL realm in his own regard.
With a valuation of $1.1 million, the star quarterback is No. 18 on the NIL 100 and tied for No. 2 among high school athletes. Tennessee Volunteers commit and Providence Day School offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. also has a valuation of $1.1 million.
Only Belleville High School product, quarterback Bryce Underwood, is higher. The LSU commit has a valuation of $1.3 million.
Lewis has NIL deals with a multitude of companies. Leaf Trading Cards, men’s jewelry brand Jaxxon, Alo Yoga and Cactus Jacks are among the major brands in his portfolio.
However, there is one dream company that the Carrollton product revealed he hopes to work with, one that Sanders also recently agreed to a deal with.
“Everybody wants that Jordan, Nike, all that stuff, that’s smooth. I think that’s every kid’s dream is getting a Nike deal.”
Another company caught Lewis’s eye as well. Sanders asked if there was one endorsement deal he could handpick, and he responded without hesitation.
“I’m not gonna lie, Texas had all that Lambo stuff going on. That junt was cool,” Lewis said. “Like, when they had that stuff. Stuff like that, that’s an eye-catcher for being a 16-year-old. You’re like, gonna go and get a Lambo. Stuff like that. That junt cool. I don’t really know.”
If Lewis continues on his current trajectory, major companies such as Nike and Lamborghini will line up for him.
He has gotten off on the right foot during his senior season. In Carrollton’s season opener against Rome, he threw for 352 yards and five touchdowns, adding a sixth score on the ground, in a 44-22 win.