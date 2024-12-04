Star Washington State QB John Mateer Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
John Mateer, the Washington State Cougars star quarterback and one of the brightest young talents in college football, plans to enter the transfer portal. The move comes after a standout sophomore campaign in which Mateer threw for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions, solidifying himself as a rising star in the sport. While not entirely surprising, his decision leaves Washington State in a precarious position as the Cougars navigate life in the remnants of the Pac-12.
The Cougars were riding high on an impressive 8-1 season, with Mateer at the center of their success. His departure exemplifies the harsh realities of college football’s new era, where smaller programs struggle to keep up with Power Four schools' financial and competitive pull.
Money and prestige will always be significant, but Mateer’s announcement seems logical following a series of substantial changes in Pullman. Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, the mastermind behind the Cougars’ high-octane attack, recently departed to take the same position with the Oklahoma Sooners. Arbuckle’s creative schemes and quarterback-friendly system were instrumental in Mateer’s development, transforming him from a promising recruit into one of the nation’s most productive quarterbacks. With Arbuckle gone, Mateer’s decision to explore his options seemed inevitable.
Mateer saw firsthand how the transfer portal could be leveraged for financial and professional growth when his predecessor at Washington State, Cam Ward, left for the Miami Hurricanes and skyrocketed his NIL earnings and visibility. While Mateers NIL value is around $400,000 now, his dip into the portal could draw a huge figure, with a reported seven-figure offer from a team before his entry. Programs like the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Auburn Tigers, and the USC Trojans are all quarterback-needy teams that could enter the bidding war for Mateer once the portal opens.
Among the potential landing spots, Oklahoma stands out as the most logical fit. Arbuckle’s recent hire in Norman offers Mateer the chance to reunite with the coach who unlocked his potential. The Sooners’ offensive system, built around innovation and precision, perfectly complements Mateer’s skill set, while Oklahoma’s stature in the SEC provides a grand stage for him to showcase his talents. The familiarity with Arbuckle’s schemes and the immediate opportunity to compete make Oklahoma the most compelling destination for Mateer.
As the transfer portal opens, the college football world eagerly awaits Mateer’s decision. Beyond the football implications, the financial aspect will be fascinating, as Mateer’s wallet is set to get significantly fatter with this change of scenery.