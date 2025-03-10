Stephen Curry Joins Alma Mater as Assistant GM, Launches Major NIL Fund
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is again making history, but this time off the court. The Davidson Wildcats announced that Curry has accepted a role as the assistant general manager of its men’s and women’s basketball programs, making him the first active NBA player to hold a “front office” position with an NCAA team.
In his new role, Curry will work alongside Davidson general manager Austin Buntz, guiding student-athletes based on his experiences in college and professional basketball. The move also comes with a significant financial commitment—Curry, his wife Ayesha, and longtime Davidson supporters Don, Matt, and Erica Berman are launching an eight-figure fund to support both the men’s and women’s programs.
"The Davidson experience is top notch," Curry said in a statement released by the school. "My journey from when I got to Davidson in 2006 to now demonstrated that I had the opportunity to play basketball at the highest level, got a great education, an amazing network through the Davidson alumni and continue to wave the Davidson flag. I want very talented, high character student athletes to have that same experience."
Curry played three seasons at Davidson, averaging 25.3 points per game and leading the program to an improbable Elite Eight run in 2008. His performance in that tournament, where he torched higher-seeded teams with scoring outbursts of 40, 30, 33, and 25 points, solidified his status as a future NBA star. He remains the Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer and had his jersey retired by the school in 2022 when he returned to complete his degree.
Curry’s return to Davidson is another example of high-profile athletes and personalities stepping into prominent roles within the evolving college sports landscape. Former Stanford Cardinal quarterback Andrew Luck recently took on a general manager role at his alma mater, and former NBA player and music mogul Master P has locked down the president of basketball operations with the University of New Orleans Privateers.
While Curry remains focused on his NBA career, his new role at Davidson adds another layer to his impact on the game. As college athletics continues to evolve in the NIL era, the involvement of active professionals like Curry could reshape the relationship between NCAA programs and the pros. His move sets a new precedent, opening the door for more current athletes to take on direct leadership roles in shaping the next generation of college talent.