Student-Run Agency at Center of Viral March Madness Content
Most brands that engage in NIL are trying to reach Gen Z consumers through athlete partnerships and social media content. From an infinite number of creative, talent and PR agencies to NIL platforms and apps a plenty, the space is flooded with people trying to find the next viral sports star.
However, as the industry has seen during this year's NCAA Tournament, the opportunity to drive authentic conversation and social media engagement doesn't end with the student-athletes on the court.
McNeese State student manager Amir Khan has certainly broken through as the star of March Madness thus far, leveraging his new-found social media platform and on-air personality — or "aura" — to partner with numerous brands and ultimately earn compensation.
In February, when a video of video of Khan rapping to Lud Foe’s “In & Out” while walking out before a game went viral, a student-run Glacier Marketing Group immediately saw the potential. At the time, Khan had only 60 followers and wasn't sure how to best capitalize on his sudden social media fame. That is where Indiana University senior Jordan Green and his team of fellow students stepped in.
Green and Glacier helped Khan refine his social media presence, optimize his content and position himself for future brand collaborations. From there — and with each McNeese State team entrance and win on their way to a NCAA Tournament first round upset of Clemson — Khan's community grew and so did national brand interest.
Now, with over 100,000 followers and partnerships with the likes of Topps, Buffalo Wild Wings, Campus Ink's NIL Store, Tick Pick and Insomnia Cookies, among others, Khan is a full-fledged social media star.
“We don’t just wait for viral moments — we create them,” shared Green. “March Madness is unpredictable, and we’ve built an agency designed to move at the speed of culture.”
Khan, the rumored future North Carolina State graduate assistant — following coach Will Wade to the Wolfpack — is another example of how Glacier has been able to predict trends across the NIL and sports marketing landscape, not just follow them.
“This was one of those rare, time-sensitive moments where we knew we had a narrow window to make an impact, and our team locked in — moving fast, thinking creatively, and making sure the content hit while the world was still watching," added Glacier's director of content, Jake Goodman.
In tournament's past, Glacier worked with San Diego State's Matt Bradley during the Aztecs' 2023 national championship game run and last year with North Carolina State's DJ Burns who was the breakout star of March Madness, leading the Wolfpack to the Final Four. Green connected Burns and Khan via Facetime during this year's tourney to discuss life in the spotlight.
For this year's March Madness, Glacier brought workout apparel brand Gymshark into the NIL space for the first time through a female-focused campaign. Glacier saw an opportunity to align the brand with some of the tournament’s rising stars, to reinforce Gymshark's commitment to performance, training and athlete empowerment while tapping into the explosion of popularity in women's basketball.
“The Gymshark campaign represents a significant step in the right direction for both Gymshark and for Glacier," said Matt Bergman, Glacier's Director of Partnerships. "For Gymshark to invest not only into US college athletics, but specifically into the growing sensation that is women’s basketball, shows their ability to adapt with the times and bring cultural relevance to their brand with the next generation of consumers."
The campaign features a roster of star athletes including Gabriela Jaquez of UCLA, Rori Harmon of Texas, Aubrey Griffin of UConn and Sydney Parrish of Indiana, plus a lineup of female collegiate influencers.
"For Glacier, this is the first step towards our long term goal of bringing brands into the forefront of culture by running full scale campaigns centered around cultural moments utilizing our extensive network of Gen Z talent," Bergman continued.
With the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 tipping off on Thursday — and with the Elite 8 extending into the weekend — there is plenty of opportunity for athletes and team staff to take the baton from Khan as the next breakout star, so expect Glacier to be at the center of what off the court storyline is next.