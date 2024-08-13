Superstar Texas QB Quinn Ewers Signs Historic Six-Figure NIL deal
Ahead of the college football season, University of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has signed on as the new face of Rhoback. Rhoback, an apparel company, has been one of the major supporters of the NIL Era since July 2021. Ewers is the latest college football star to sign an agreement with the company. He joins Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, and Penn State running back Nick Singleton.
While the full contract details are unavailable, On3 reported a value worth between $100,000 and $150,000.
In a statement, Ewers said, “I am incredibly excited to be working with Rhoback as my official apparel sponsor and to become a leading face of their Rhoback U program, it’s exciting to see their presence really take off within the college athletics community. Their products are the most comfortable I have worn, and it’s been such a fun experience being able to create some awesome content with their team. I’m a big fan of their involvement in the Texas community and I’m pumped to be a part of Team Rhoback and Rhoback U this season.”
As a part of this deal, Ewers will be required to wear Texas-themed Rhoback gear in social media advertisements this season. He will also earn a commission on sales through a link and get a substantial amount of Rhoback gear for himself.
“We are excited to join Quinn Ewers team as his official apparel sponsor,” Rhoback said in a statement. “The Heisman candidate and new face of Rhoback U will lead the program this Fall and help set a new standard for what it means to be a premier collegiate athlete. Quinn’s leadership, demeanor, and love for the game immediately stood out to us. Quinn’s qualities will make a big appearance within our Earn It campaign this Fall and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce them to the Rhoback community. Quinn’s talent and personality will help us showcase new trendsetting content, and we can’t wait to share. Quinn will also help unveil our licensed Texas collection. We are proud to be a part of Quinn’s team as he guides the Rhoback U program to the next level.”
This deal adds to Ewers' long list of sponsorships, commanding an over 1.7 million dollar NIL valuation. In the past, Ewers has partnered with diverse companies, such as Metabolism, Panini America, and Nicholas Air. With Ewers' star quickly rising, this list is likely to grow in the near future.