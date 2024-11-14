Superstar UNC Guard Headlines Athletes Partnering with 5Star Electrolytes in NIL Deal
5Star Electrolytes, a hydration and recovery products specialist based out of North Carolina, has announced a Name, Image, and Likeness partnership with six North Carolina Tar Heels athletes, headlined by superstar guard RJ Davis. The partnership coincides with the launch of 5Star Electrolytes' new hydration product, which is designed not just for athletes, but any consumer across the country.
Davis, recently named the number two men's basketball player in the country by ESPN, along with standout soccer athletes Makenna Dominguez, Kate Faasse, Lucas Ross, Riley Berge, and Parker O'Ferral will participate in an ad campaign where they will be seen incorporating the new electrolyte product into their routines, highlighting its benefits for intense training and everyday hydration.
“It’s awesome to team up with 5Star Electrolytes and MOGL,” Davis said of the partnership with 5Star Electrolytes. “Being able to monetize my NIL while promoting wellness is a win-win. It’s great to support a local North Carolina company that benefits fellow students and athletes.”
The campaign will roll out on social media channels and various other digital platforms to capitalize on the holiday and winter sports season. The goal is to be the go-to product that consumers turn to in order to support their active lifestyles.
The campaign was facilitated by MOGL, a leading athlete influencer marketing company. MOGL’s deep expertise in athlete-driven influencer campaigns has ensured that 5Star Electrolyte’s new product launch captures attention through high-impact, authentic storytelling.
Owen Agee, President at 5Star Electrolytes said of the partnership, “Our partnership with the UNC Tar Heel athletes is a major step forward in our efforts to reach the next generation of consumers. This product is for anyone looking to maintain optimal hydration and energy levels—not just athletes. Collaborating with these standout college athletes allows us to authentically connect with students and young adults who understand the importance of wellness in their busy lives.”