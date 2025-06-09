NCAA still floundering to properly react to NIL, transfer portal, and other issues
In an embarrassing case of continually being reactive rather than proactive, the NCAA has failed miserably to address name, image, and likeness (NIL) issues, transfer portal concerns, and growing pains. The organization has lost countless court battles, including the most recent House decision that they owe billions in backpay to former athletes who were not allowed to cash in on their NIL rights. The Supreme Court rules 9-0 that the NCAA was violating athletes' rights by using the term "amateur" to prohibit them from earning money, while the NCAA itself rakes in billions from those athletes.
While the NIL movement has grown, largely unchecked and out of control, the NCAA has looked futile in its efforts to enforce rules it seems not even to understand. The legislative body of the United States had to step in and put some semblance of structure into the program. Collegiate analyst Adam Breneman had some things to say about how the NCAA has handled all of this change, and he was blunt and on point, in my opinion.
Breneman believes that college football itself needs a commissioner. I agree with him. You are talking about an organization that competes with the NFL in terms of television rights, viewers, and the rabidity of their fanbase. College football is estimated to generate over a billion dollars annually, with multiple schools generating over $ 50 million annually. Numbers like that require singular attention, not the side-eye from a President who has to look over every other facet of college sports. With a de facto salary cap introduced in the House bill and checks and balances somewhat in place for NIL deals, it feels like the next step is for the NCAA to restructure itself. I also expect some legal battles regarding the House decision to arise shortly. We are in a new era of college sports, and college football is blazing the way for how college athletes are perceived - as amateurs or employees. The question needs to be answered soon.