'Swiftie' Livvy Dunne of LSU Reveals Dream NIL Partner
Although the NCAA gymnastics season is months away, defending National Champion and NIL trailblazer Livvy Dunne of LSU has dominated the national media headlines as of late.
Prime Video's NIL docuseries “The Money Game” premiered this week, and Dunne was on a major press tour - alongside her LSU co-stars - to promote the show.
While she announced she's returning to LSU for another year of college, Dunne is already actively planning for a future away from gymnastics and outside of Baton Rouge.
In a conversation with the New York Post, she mentioned Sports Illustrated as a potential future for the gymnast.
“I feel like [Sports Illustrated] is something that can last beyond college,” the 2023 SI model Dunne told the New York Post. “I think that’s important, creating a substantial brand that will last post-college. And [SI Swim] is one of those, I don’t even want to call it a partnership, because they’re like family to me. That’s been amazing.”
As Dunne has already partnered with the likes of Vuori, Nautica, Accelerator, Leaf Trading Cards, Motorola, Caktus AI, American Eagle and Body Armor, among other partners, she can now be selective as to who she works with next.
On her "The Money Game" press tour, she was asked who her dream NIL partner might be, and she had a unique response.
"I think the inner 'Swiftie' in me is saying Taylor Swift," Dunne shared with media at "The Money Game" premiere.
Coincidentally, Dunne previously starred in a marketing campaign with Swift's significant other - Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs - for Accelerator Active Energy, so a collaboration with the global music and pop culture icon wouldn't be too far off.
Outside of her own NIL deal flow, Dunne launched The Livvy Fund - in collaboration with official LSU collective Bayou Traditions - to assist female student-athletes in earning new NIL opportunities.
With more than 15 million followers across her social accounts, Dunne is one of the most followed and most successful personal brands in the NIL era, blazing a trail for all athletes to follow in her unique footsteps.
"The Money Game" - a six-part documentary series that will examine the impact of NIL on college athletics, as seen through the eyes of some of the top athletes at LSU such as Dunne, Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and basketball duo Flau’jae Johnson and Angel Reese - is available now to stream exclusively on Prime Video.