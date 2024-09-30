Syracuse Orange Star Quarterback Unveils Tasty NIL Collab
In a flavorful development, Syracuse Orange Star quarterback Kyle McCord has teamed up with Terrell’s Potato Chips to unveil his very own flavor: "Honey BBQ Sharp Cheddar."
These special edition chips are now available at various grocery and convenience stores throughout Syracuse and the Upstate New York region, including prominent retailers like TOPS Supermarkets, with plans for distribution at Wegmans in the near future. After a successful stint at Ohio State, McCord, who transitioned to Syracuse for his senior season, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating to CNY, “I’m very excited to have my own potato chip. Very thankful to the Terrell’s team for this cool opportunity and hope Syracuse fans enjoy the chips!”
Founded in 1946, Terrell’s Potato Chips holds deep roots in the Syracuse community, being one of the original potato chip manufacturers in Upstate New York. The company prides itself on utilizing local ingredients and adhering to traditional recipes that have been passed down through three generations. Terrell’s President, Kevin Holden, emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating, “As a longtime partner in the Syracuse community, we’re so excited to introduce this unique new chip flavor, with great local appeal featuring one of the top players to hit town in years in Kyle McCord!”
While benefitting McCord's NIL profile, this collaboration is a fun way to create community connections. While fans of Syracuse football appreciate McCord’s contributions on the field, they can also support him off the field and get a tasty snack in return.
As McCord's signature chips hit shelves in upstate New York, this signifies a growing trend within the NIL market. Standout players such as Missouri Tigers receiver Luther Burden III and Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck have already tapped into the food market with collaborations of their own. In addition to athletes, Universities have also tapped into the food and beverage market to bolster NIL, such as Iowa Swarm Collectives' many beverage options.
As college athletes continue to explore innovative partnerships, McCord's venture with Terrell’s Potato Chips stands as a prime example of how NIL deals can foster a symbiotic relationship that benefits both athletes and local businesses, paving the way for future collaborations in college sports.