TCU Star Collaborates with Instagram Ahead of March Madness
Fresh off winning the Big 12 Tournament and the conference's Player of the Year honor, TCU star guard Hailey Van Lith has collaborated with Instagram to show off a few of her favorite things. Ahead of her fourth NCAA Tournament, the expected All-American and former LSU and Louisville transfer is featured in the social media platform's latest episode of "10 Things."
“What I love about March Madness is that anything can happen out there," Van Lith shared in the collab post with Instagram and the Meta account's 686 million followers. "If you’re a dog, you’ll survive.”
In the carousel of content, Van Lith highlights her point of point of view on the court, her closet, sneaker collection, her newly-found passion for puzzles and a special tribute to Kobe Bryant.
"Kobe just was the ultimate competitor," she shared while showing off custom Mamba sneakers, made by a high school teammate. "He won everyday and was just commited to getting better as a human and as a player every day in life. And so that's what I try to take away is to never let a day slip by and waste an opportunity."
Van Lith - who earned Most Outstanding Player of the Big 12 Tournament - is averaging 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. She made history this year as the first Big 12 player to be honored as the top player and top newcomer in the same season.
The graduate transfer earned Associated Press national player of the week after averaging 21 points and 4.7 assists while leading TCU to its first Big 12 tournament title. Represented by Octagon, Van Lith has NIL partnerships with the likes of adidas, LaCroix, Apple Cash and JLab, among many others.
Van Lith and TCU will find out their NCAA Tournament seeding with Selection Sunday tipping off on March 16.