Team Fifth Third Announces NIL Growth, Highlighting Final Four Athletes
Team Fifth Third is expanding their roster to include 13 more student-athletes, providing collegiate athletes the opportunity to amplify their personal journeys.
In addition to the 26 existing athletes on the roster, Fifth Third's growth represents their dedication to supporting student-athletes of all backgrounds. The 13 new athletes include basketball players from a plethora of programs.
Three particular athletes headline the new roster with their talent and Final Four status. South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley is joined by Auburn’s Johni Broome and Florida's Alijah Martin. These high-performing athletes have exemplified Fifth Third's standards throughout their season, reaching impressive heights in their postseason performances.
The remaining 10 additions are as follows:
-Bishop Boswell (Tennessee Volunteers)
-KK Bransford (Notre Dame Fighting Irish)
-RJ Davis (North Carolina Tar Heels)
-Nate Johnson (Akron Zips)
-Teonni Key (Kentucky Wildcats)
-Fletcher Loyer (Purdue Boilermakers)
-John Mobley Jr. (Ohio State Buckeyes)
-Otega Oweh (Kentucky Wildcats)
-Travis Perry (Kentucky Wildcats)
-Ian Schieffelin (Clemson Tigers)
Fifth Third is dedicated to giving these student-athletes a platform to share their stories, highlighting the resilience and grit that they have shown in their careers.
The NIL program was first announced at the beginning of March. Since breaking into the collegiate scene, Fifth Third has spread enthusiasm and fan support for the basketball programs involved.
The banking company works in conjunction with G3's Next In Line division to support their athletes in the best way possible.
Athlete branding and NIL agreements through both parties will enhance student-athlete experiences.
Fulwiley, Broome and Martin will continue their postseason play backed by Fifth Third, while the other athletes will carry their endorsements through to the next season.
Team Fifth Third goes beyond sports, encouraging their athletes to practice financial responsibility as well as community outreach. These values are the basis of Team Fifth Third and play an important role in the roster expansion.
Their motto is crafted especially for the sport of basketball: "We’re dedicated to helping Team Fifth Third make the perfect bank shot again and again—on the court and in their financial game."
Fans can follow their favorite athletes on social media to learn about their paths and personalities both on and off the court. A social media video series is how Team Fifth Third gets their stories to the fans.
It is clear that Team Fifth Third is committed to growth, and with the addition of 13 new student-athletes, their team will continue to be enhanced through the inspiring stories of basketball stars.