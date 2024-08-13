Tennessee Agrees to Groundbreaking Sponsorship Deal with Local Company
College football as we know it has been changed forever. Not only have NIL deals changed the landscape of the sport, but more changes are on the horizon with a revenue-sharing agreement from a House settlement worth billions of dollars will infuse a ton of money into these programs.
Looking to adjust to the times, Tennessee is looking to expand its revenue streams. On Tuesday morning, it was revealed that they had agreed to a massive multi-year sponsorship deal with Pilot, a travel center company that is located in Knoxville.
According to On3, the full details of the partnership agreement have not been revealed, but it is expected to be among the largest sponsorship deals in the history of the sport.
A big part of the deal with Pilot will be branding at Neyland Stadium. A massive renovation project is in place, and Pilot will become the official presenting partner. It is something that the Volunteers are excited about, as the company understands the tradition of the schools and wants to keep them going.
“As we navigate the changing landscape of college athletics, we are dedicated to building the best athletics department in the country,” Volunteers athletic director Danny White said in a statement. “Because we were committed to preserving the name of Neyland Stadium, finding a partner who shared this vision was essential.
“With deep roots here in Knoxville, Pilot recognizes the significance of Neyland and the importance of tradition to our fans and the university. Our focus continues to preserve and honor our storied past while modernizing to ensure we lead the way in college sports.”
Because of the settlement money, the time to strike on long-term endorsement and sponsorship deals is now. Tennessee is now partnering with a company that knows the way of the land as a local entity for what should be a fruitful, long-term pairing.
The agreement that is in place can go up to 20 years, but the opportunity to extend does exist. White negotiated the deal along with Vol Network, which has local media rights through Learfield.
Fans will notice some new signs going up around Neyland. Pilot’s logo will be present alongside their famous “Home of the Vols” signage. On-field sponsorships are also part of the deal, as virtually everywhere you look in Neyland, you will see something with Pilot.
With more than 650 retail locations, Pilot Flying J is the largest travel plaza and center operator in North America. Ranked No. 7 on the Forbes list of America’s Largest Private Companies, their brand is going to grow even more from their partnership with Tennessee.