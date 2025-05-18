Name Image Likeness

Tennessee ‘Athlete-Friendly’ NIL Law Takes Shot at House Settlement

Tennessee lawmakers signed an NIL law that will shield schools from adverse actions by the NCAA in the event the House settlement fails.

Maddy Hudak

Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this month, Tennessee signed Senate Bill 536 into law, giving major protection to college sports programs in the state as they traverse the new, chaotic NIL landscape.

As college football and basketball programs in Tennessee strategize for the future amid the absence of federal NIL legislation or final approval on the House settlement, they can do so without fear of the NCAA.

In what's considered one of the most "athlete-friendly" NIL laws in the country, as On3 Sports reports, the law will protect schools from antitrust lawsuits while taking some shots at the terms within the settlement.

Tennessee Protects College Sports From Murky NIL Future

Under S.B. 356, which went into effect May 1, athletes in Tennessee will be able to receive compensation from NIL collectives until explicitly told otherwise by federal law, antitrust law, or a valid court order.

The NCAA cannot “create anticompetitive restrictions that lessen, or tend to lessen, full and free competition in trade or commerce affecting this State or to otherwise violate state and federal law.”

In addition, the NCAA shall not “establish, adopt, promulgate, implement, or enforce any rule, standard, procedure, policy, or guideline that violates an applicable state or federal antitrust law,” and it should make sure it’s “legally exempt from applicable antitrust laws” before doing so.

It shields Tennessee schools from legal issues arising over any alleged violations, as the NCAA "shall fully indemnify and hold harmless the state, its institutions, and intercollegiate athletes from any damages, losses, claims, or remedies of any kind arising from its noncompliance or failure under such applicable law."

It also provides protections for grant-in-aid and athletic eligibility that may arise from any disputes.

While the date for final approval of the House settlement is July 1, there's growing skepticism that it will curtail all the problems within the college sports landscape.

By shifting liability to the NCAA, Tennessee lawmakers are allowing in-state schools to work toward that assumed future without fear of facing legal repercussions.

They aren't the only state to enact protections, with Louisiana recently joining the charge with an executive order granting schools the ability to directly pay athletes for NIL.

However, Tennessee might offer the strongest shield, as reported by Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel (subscription required) based on analysis by NIL expert and sports attorney Mit Winter.

“This Tennessee law goes further than the others because it was specifically drafted in a way that says schools in the state of Tennessee and their athletes don’t have to adhere to any restrictions on NIL compensation, except in certain limited circumstances,” Winter said.

Now, unlike some universities that may have concerns, those in Tennessee can operate without worrying about becoming defendants.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Maddy Hudak
MADDY HUDAK

Maddy Hudak is the deputy editor for Tulane on Sports Illustrated and the radio sideline reporter for their football team. Maddy is an alumnus of Tulane University, and graduated in 2016 with a degree in psychology. She went on to obtain a Master of Legal Studies while working as a research coordinator at the VA Hospital, and in jury consulting. During this time, Maddy began covering the New Orleans Saints with SB Nation, and USA Today. She moved to New Orleans in 2021 to pursue a career in sports and became Tulane's sideline reporter that season. She enters her fourth year with the team now covering the program on Sports Illustrated, and will use insights from features and interviews in the live radio broadcast. You can follow her on X at @MaddyHudak_94, or if you have any questions or comments, she can be reached via email at maddy.hudak1@gmail.com

Home/NIL News