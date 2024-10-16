Tennessee Volunteers Launch Exclusive NIL Content Platform
The Tennessee Volunteers NIL collective, The Volunteer Club, has launched its own media platform, Rock Media. The concept behind Rock Media is straightforward but impactful: to offer Tennessee fans high-quality, behind-the-scenes content without any barriers. From exclusive glimpses into Tennessee athletics to candid interviews with current and former players, the network is designed to bring fans closer to the heart of the action and the athletes they admire.
Rock Media is also set to host several podcasts, including a series in which current athletes will be interviewed, and two more shows still in development. All these will be available on popular podcast platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Adam Breneman, a co-founder of The College Sports Company and a seasoned media personality, is steering the ship. Having successfully navigated traditional media and digital content creation, Breneman is convinced this new approach is in sync with the evolving sports media landscape.
“We believe in going directly to the consumer. Paywalls just don't make sense for us,” Breneman told Sports Business Journal. “Our goal is to be the go-to spot for fans to connect with their favorite players and, simultaneously, create opportunities for brands to engage with athletes to promote their products.”
Breneman’s collaboration with The Volunteer Club started in August 2023, and after swift negotiations, the two parties finalized a deal to launch Rock Media. Unlike many media projects that rely on outside agencies, this partnership was handled directly, with The College Sports Company managing daily operations and NOCAP Sports overseeing advertising and sponsorship sales.
The network is already on track for notable success. Breneman estimates Rock Media could generate at least $1 million in revenue within its first year, most of which will return to The Volunteer Club.
“We already have a pipeline of advertisers and sponsors with multiple six-figure deals in the pipeline,”’ Breneman said. “So, I give Tennessee a lot of credit for moving fast on it and taking the leap.”
The College Sports Company, which also collaborates with NIL collectives at Penn State, South Carolina, and Louisville, plans to roll out a similar network at the University of Oklahoma soon. Breneman hinted that more partnerships with other schools are on the horizon, although nothing is finalized yet.
“We’re in talks with several universities and collectives, but no deals have been signed so far,” he noted.
With other schools likely to follow Tennessee's lead, Rock Media could become a blueprint for future NIL-driven media networks, merging athlete promotion, content creation, and fan engagement in a way that feels open, accessible, and exciting for the public.